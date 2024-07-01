HostColor introduces flexible Edge Server Hosting contracts

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com now allows its Edge Server customers to lease Edge Bare Metal Servers on 24-hour, 3-day and 1-week contracts. Custom time-sensitive contracts are also available upon request.

There are three standardized, cloud-ready bare metal server configurations available in all U.S. and international data centers.

The entry-level Edge Dedicated Server configuration is based on the Intel Xeon Silver 4210 processor with 128GB of RAM and 480GB of SSD storage. The other two server options are based on Dual (2x) Intel Xeon Gold 6226R and Dual (2x) Intel Xeon Gold 5218N processors and feature 256 GB RAM and 2.4 TB NMVe storage, and 384 GB RAM and 10 TB storage (4x 1.92 TB SSD and 2x 1.6 TB NMVe), respectively. Customers can choose from Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Rocky Linux 9, Rocky Linux 8, Debian 12 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux versions 9.3, 9.0, 8.5 and 7.9. The Edge Bare Metal Servers are specifically designed for organizations that want to host private cloud infrastructures and protect data with custom firewall policies and local storage, or deliver public cloud services over a high-performance network with network latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds to a selected local metropolitan market.

The company's US dedicated servers are available in data centers located in Albuquerque, NM; Ashburn/Herndon, VA; Atlanta, GA; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio, TX; Portland, OR; Billings, MT; Birmingham, AL; Boise, ID; Boston, MA; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, IO; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati and Cleveland, OH; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Honolulu, HI; Indianapolis, IN; Jackson, MS; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, FL; Kansas City and Saint Louis, MO; Las Vegas, NV; Little Rock, AR; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara and San Diego, CA; Madison, WI; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, KY; New Orleans, LA; Albany and New York City, NY; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Seattle, WA; and Tulsa, OK.

The company's other North American Edge locations are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada. In Europe, HostColor delivers dedicated hosting services from edge data centers in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London in the UK; Athens in Greece; Amsterdam and The Hague, Netherlands; Paris and Reims, France; Frankfurt and Munich, Germany; Barcelona, Madrid, and Zaragoza, Spain; Milano, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Helsinki, Sweden, and ten other European cities. The company's Asian on-net edge server locations are Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

In South America, HostColor delivers bare-metal and cloud hosting services from data centers in Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo.

HostColor recently announced that it is delivering instant cloud infrastructure from 12 American data centers - Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York, Phoenix, and Seattle. The company offers public cloud servers and hosted private clouds specifically designed to host an organization's internal technology operations.

Newark, NJ, New York City, and Dallas, Texas are HC's primary locations for delivering public and hosted private clouds. All Dallas-based servers feature 100 Mbps or 1000 Mbps Internet bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer with no egress fees for Internet traffic.

About

HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed Cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services since 2000. The company operates virtual data centers and offers dedicated servers and colocation services in 100 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries.

Media Contact:



Dimitar Avramov



1888221495

