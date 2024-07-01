Premium Caviar Shop Hong Kong - Buy Online Deliver And Subscribe Options Announced by Nomad Caviar HK

Hong Kong Island, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Nomad Caviar, a Hong Kong-based farm-to-table caviar delivery company, is inviting customers to find out more about its range of caviar varieties and other products. For more information, visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all

Billing itself as the “caviar for the new generation,” Nomad Caviar is on a mission to provide the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to its customers' tables. The company aims to change the way caviar is perceived, as an occasional luxury food, and turn it into an affordable everyday indulgence.

“Caviar hasn’t always been expensive,” says Jason Cohen, the founder of Nomad Caviar. “As recently as the late 1990s, it could be bought for as little as $50 for 500gm in countries such as Azerbaijan. Going further back, it was even sold as a bar snack in the 19th century in America for just a nickel. So, the status of caviar as a luxury food is pretty much a modern development brought on by the way it is farmed and marketed. We are on a mission to buck this market trend and offer caviar as it was always meant to be enjoyed, plentifully and certainly more than a measly mouthful.”

Jason first started buying caviar during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was stuck indoors and needed the delicacy to offer to his guests consisting of visiting friends and family. When his needs started exceeding his means, Jason took the bold step to cut out the middleman and went directly to the distributors to get bulk pricing. Nomad Caviar was thus born with a vision of making caviar more affordable for everyone who appreciates its rich flavours and wants to incorporate it more frequently in their daily diet.

“The first bulk order I placed was for 10kg,” Jason says. “After ringing up several friends, that order was gone just as fast as it arrived. Then we upped it to 30kg, then 50kg, and finally 70kg, until the farm we were working with suggested we formalise the relationship by starting our own brand of caviar. Today, Nomad Caviar is a successful direct-to-consumer online luxury food retailer that is changing the way caviar is enjoyed.”

The company’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar variety is available in colours that range through shades of brown, has large roe, and has a full flavour with notable minerality. It boasts a firm texture with a buttery taste and creamy aroma. The caviar is a result of the perfect marriage of two sturgeon species native to the Amur River basin; the Huso dauricus, a cousin to Beluga and considered the largest freshwater fish in the world, and the Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon. It is available in a bundle of two tins of 250gm each, 500gm, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,000, HK$4,688, HK$8,188, and HK$11,188 respectively.

Nomad Caviar’s Ossetra caviar, which comes from mature Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii sturgeon, has a large roe, a firm texture that pops in the mouth, and hints of nuts in the aroma. Ossetra is loved by connoisseurs far and wide for its complex, robust flavor, and versatility that have made it one of the most popular caviars around. Originally hailing from the Caspian Sea, Ossetra has a rich history as a highly sought-after caviar. In recent years production has shifted towards sustainable aquaculture farms as demand has grown. It is available in a bundle of 2 tins of 250gm each, 500gm, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,776, HK$5,188, HK$8,988, and HK$12,388 respectively.

The company has also launched a caviar tart which has been crafted as a collaboration with dining institution Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Chef. Each tart package retails for HK$3,888 and features 125gm of NOMAD's finest caviar, 125gm of Hokkaido Uni, delicate snow crab meat and cauliflower crème, a rich almond flour crust, and is garnished with vibrant shiso flowers.

Readers are urged to visit the Nomad Caviar website to find out more about the company’s caviar offerings as well as a range of accoutrements that pair well with the former.

Nomad continues to elevate the caviar dining experience in Hong Kong and in Singapore. To explore NOMAD Caviar’s product offerings and for ordering details, visit the website: https://www.nomadcaviar.com

