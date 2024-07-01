Ford Motor Company and Blue Star Families Host First-Ever "Proud to Honor: Bronco Off-Roadeo" for Veterans, Military Families, and Survivors

Washington, D.C., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Blue Star Families “Do Your Part” campaign , Ford Motor Company hosted 150 military veterans, survivors, and their families at the first-ever "Proud to Honor: Bronco Off-Roadeo" event in Horseshoe Bay, TX. In addition to Blue Star Families, participants represented esteemed U.S. service organizations, including Guitars 4 Vets , Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) , Travis Manion Foundation , Team Rubicon , and members of Ford's Veteran Employee Resource Group.

The latest Blue Star Families Military Family Lifestyle Survey underscores a crucial finding: active-duty military and Veteran families who feel connected to their community tend to enjoy greater well-being and are more likely to endorse military service.

Inspired to help improve our military communities' sense of belonging, Ford invited Veterans, military families, and survivors to participate in its Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure driving school. Participants learned to navigate off-road terrains using Bronco family SUVs.

"I served 16 years in the U.S. Army and Air Force, including 14.5 months in Iraq," said Brian Harris, Senior Lead Trail Guide for the Bronco Off-Roadeo. "Growing up, I learned off-roading with my father. Now, I have the honor of helping others discover their own adventures with their Bronco by developing their knowledge, skills, and confidence off-road. It was truly rewarding to share these skills and this experience with my fellow Veterans and their families."

At the Bronco Off-Roadeo, military and civilian neighbors celebrated service, created memories, and made connections in the beautiful Texas hill country. "This shared experience deepened my connection to this community and helped me rediscover a piece of myself I thought I had lost with my husband," said participant Jenny Akin, a Blue Star Families member and surviving spouse of Green Beret Cooper Akin.

Ford volunteered to join the newly formed Do Your Part coalition as part of its ongoing commitment to serving and supporting the military community. Spearheaded by Blue Star Families with backing from Craig Newmark and craig newmark philanthropies, the coalition aims to foster community support and resilience among military families.

"The strength of our military lies not only in the uniformed service members but also in their families, all of whom rely on the support of our communities to persevere," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO and co-founder of Blue Star Families. "This Blue Star/Bronco Roadeo experience exemplifies the powerful outcome that occurs when iconic companies like Ford step up to support us. By doing their part, they fortify our communities and honor the sacrifices made by our service members and their loved ones."

Ford is leading the charge and showcasing their values by prioritizing the well-being and connectedness of the military community and is inspiring others to follow. Learn more about Ford’s commitment to “Do Your Part” and the “Proud to Honor: Bronco Off-Roadeo” experience here .