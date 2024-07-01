AMERANT BANK NAMES JESSE FLOWERS AS PALM BEACH MARKET PRESIDENT

PALM BEACH, Fl, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, has named Jesse Flowers as EVP, Palm Beach Market President. Flowers, an integral part of the financial services industry in the Palm Beach market, brings over two decades of experience in banking, specializing in servicing clients seeking a true and authentic relationship with their bank.

“We are excited to welcome Jesse as Amerant’s new market president for Palm Beach County. His focus on relationship banking and his commitment to client success align perfectly with our precepts,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “We are confident that under his leadership, our Palm Beach market will thrive, and our clients will receive the exceptional service they deserve and expect from Amerant Bank.”

In his role, Flowers will lead a team focused on providing tailored financial solutions for individuals and businesses, including private client services, commercial banking, international banking, and a host of other customized banking solutions to ensure meeting the evolving needs of the bank’s clients. His unique approach to personalized banking and in-depth knowledge of the Palm Beach market are instrumental in driving growth while enhancing the service quality and offerings for Amerant Bank’s clients in the area.

Flowers’ appointment marks another pointed step in Amerant’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in Central and South Florida.

“I am thrilled to join the growing Amerant team and lead the bank’s expansion in Palm Beach,” said Flowers. “I look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and delivering exceptional financial solutions that support the bank’s increasing success.”

Prior to joining Amerant, Flowers served as the Regional President for West Palm Beach at SouthState Bank, where he demonstrated extraordinary leadership and a commitment to fostering strong client connections. His background includes numerous senior positions at market-leading financial institutions.

Amerant recently received approval to open its third banking center and first regional office in the Palm Beach market located at 525 Okeechobee Boulevard in CityPlace. The office and banking center are expected to open in Q1 of 2025.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022 and again in 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom

