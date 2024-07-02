Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market Size To Worth USD 10.09 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 15.30%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Single-use filtration assemblies Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.43 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.09 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.30% during the projected period.





Preassembled plastic fluid channels and self-contained products are instances of single-use assemblies. They are frequently gamma-irradiated and made ready for usage to ensure sterility. They are made by combining a few common elements. Among the often utilized industrial items are clamps, check valves, tubing, sterile connections, fittings, seals, and sampling bottles. A single-use assembly is a ready-to-use, preassembled item composed of several plastic components that have been customized for the customer. Single-use assemblies are used in the bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical industries. Technology is used in the creation of media and buffers for biological material transmission. Manufacturers in the single-use assembly market are focusing increasingly on the creation and promotion of technologically advanced products with simple workflows, quick deployment, and optimized operations. The market for single-use assemblies is expanding as a result of its benefits, which include a lower risk of product cross-contamination and the removal of unnecessary sterilization procedures. However, the significant initial expenses of single-use filtering systems are difficult for smaller businesses to keep up with, as they require substantial expenditures in equipment and infrastructure.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 128 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies, and Others), By Solution (Standard Solutions and Customized Solutions), By Application (Filtration & Purification, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Formulation & Fill-Finish, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The filtration assemblies segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the single-use filtration assemblies market is divided into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and others. Among these, the filtration assemblies segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe. Growing amounts of regulatory opportunities and increasing demands to lower the risk of contamination have led to an expansion in the use of filter assemblies. Filter assemblies have a positive impact on the market because they are a versatile and effective substitute for stainless steel systems that eliminate the need for several validation techniques and sterilizing procedures.

The customized solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the solution, the single-use filtration assemblies market is divided into standard solutions customized solutions, and others. Among these, the customized solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe. The demands of manufacturing and bioprocessing processes are fulfilled through developed components known as single-use assemblies with customized solutions. These solutions quickly and adaptably optimize the processes.

The filtration & purification segment is expected to grow the largest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the single-use filtration assemblies market is divided into filtration & purification, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, formulation & fill-finish, and others. Among these, the filtration & purification segment is expected to grow the largest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe. Due to its many advantages and capacity for reducing processing times compared to other conventional filtering techniques, single-use assemblies are increasingly widespread now. Additionally, firms all over worldwide are quickly including one-time-use filtration facilities to achieve quicker turnaround times.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to hold the highest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end user, the single-use filtration assemblies market is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, and academic & research institutes. Among these, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to hold the highest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe. The elderly population is becoming more susceptible to illnesses that require biological treatment, which is driving up demand for biopharmaceuticals.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the single-use filtration assemblies market over the forecast period. The development of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and a low risk of contamination are credited with the significant market share. The market is anticipated to rise because of low installation costs, growing adoption in biopharmaceutical companies, and increased R&D in this field. North America was of particular interest for several reasons, including the region's increasing production of biosimilar and related products and the presence of many major market companies with extensive manufacturing infrastructures in place.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the single-use filtration assemblies market during the projected timeframe. This region has seen a growth in single-use components due to several variables, including the presence of an advantageous economic environment and increasing spending in pharmaceutical R&D and life sciences research. The lower labor and operating expenses serve as a prime instance of this.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market are Satorius AG, 3M Purification, Danaher, Avantor, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Repligen Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Cellexus, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza, Pall Corporation, Antylia Scientific, Filtration Group Corporation, Others and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, AbbVie Inc. invested USD 223 million to grow Singapore's Tuas Biomedical Park manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to support the adoption of single-use systems and assemblies and create over 100 new jobs and production capacity for biologics across AbbVie's global network.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the single-use filtration assemblies market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market, By Product

Bag Assemblies

Filtration Assemblies

Bottle Assemblies

Mixing System Assemblies

Others

Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market, By Solution

Standard Solutions

Customized Solutions

Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market, By Application

Filtration & Purification

Cell culture & Mixing

Storage

Sampling

Formulation & Fill-Finish

Others

Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



