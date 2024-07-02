Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size To Worth USD 1995.9 Million by 2033 | CAGR Of 7.76%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size is to Grow from USD 945.7 Million in 2023 to USD 1995.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.76% during the projected period.

Agrochemicals known as integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones are designed to lure in, trap, and destroy insects and pests to promote strong crop growth. Pheromones associated with Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which attempts to reduce insect populations with the least amount of negative environmental impact, are essential to modern agricultural and pest control techniques. Compared to artificial agrochemicals including pesticides, IPM pheromones are believed to be more ecologically benign and cleaner. There are four applications for IPM pheromones: biological, cultural, mechanical, and physical. When used in conjunction with insecticides, pheromones are thought to be a cleaner and more environmentally friendly method of integrated pest management, or IPM. Additionally, many insects use chemicals called pheromones to communicate, find mates, or find food. To reduce pest infestations in fruits, vegetables, grains, and crops, IPM pheromones are extensively used in horticulture, agriculture, and forestry. Some of the key factors influencing global revenue growth are growing awareness of food security, innovations in the agriculture sector, more R&D being done, and a better understanding of the application of sustainable products. Global market expansion is being driven by the world's rapidly growing population, the increasing need to increase agricultural output, and the rising demand for premium crops and food products.

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, and Alarm Pheromones), By Mode of Application (Monitoring & Detection, Mass Trapping, Mating Disruption, and Others), By Application (Residential, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, and Storage Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The sex pheromones segment is anticipated to dominate in the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global integrated pest management pheromones market is divided into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and alarm pheromones. Among these, the sex pheromones segment is anticipated to dominate in the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe. IPM pheromones minimize the disturbance of mating and larval growth on trees and crops.

The mating disruption segment anticipated for a significant share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the mode of application, the global integrated pest management pheromones market is divided into monitoring & detection, mass trapping, mating disruption, and others. Among these, the mating disruption segment anticipated for a significant share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe. According to mating disruption science, artificial dispensers confuse male insects, making it difficult for pests to mate and reproduce.

The agriculture segment anticipated for the largest share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global integrated pest management pheromones market is divided into residential, agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and storage facilities. Among these, the agriculture segment anticipated for the largest share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe. The rise of sustainable farming and tighter pesticide regulations are likely to boost the need for IPM pheromones.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market over the forecast period. This is due to the agricultural industry in North America has become more industrialized and dependent on an integrated system to sustain agribusinesses, leading to an increase in demand for IPM pheromones. Grain elevators, chemical and biofertilizers, integrated pest management, and other advanced technologies are being used by farmers in North America. Many farmers have implemented integrated pest management systems to secure their harvests due to the growing demand for efficient pest management techniques in the development of specialty crops. Throughout the projection period, new market opportunities are anticipated as a result of the Canadian federal government's acceptance of the precision farming initiative to promote economical and environmentally friendly techniques.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global integrated pest management pheromones market during the projected timeframe. This is a result of the abundance of arable land, technological developments and discoveries in the agriculture sector, rising consumer demand for food safety, and growing demand for premium food products in nations including Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. To promote biodiversity, the federal government is putting several environmental quality objectives into action, such as strong legislation banning pesticides. These objectives, which include stringent prohibitions on the use of harmful pesticides, are meant to promote biodiversity. The European market for IPM pheromones is driven by all of these factors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global integrated pest management pheromones market include Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS), Suterra LLC, Trécé, Inc., Novagrica, Agrisense BCS Ltd, Pheromone Chemicals, Ponalab, Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Biobest Group NV, Isagro Group, Bio Controle, and other.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Biobest has successfully acquired a 60% stake in Biopartner. The goal of the acquisition was to strengthen Biobest's position in Poland.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Product

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Alarm Pheromones

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application

Monitoring & Detection

Mass Trapping

Mating Disruption

Others

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Application

Residential

Agriculture

Horticulture

Forestry

Storage Facilities

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



