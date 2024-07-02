Global Renal Biomarkers Market Size To Exceed USD 3,081.6 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 7.53%

New York, United States , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Renal Biomarkers Market Size is to Grow from USD 1,491.2 Million in 2023 to USD 3,081.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the projected period.





Renal biomarkers are molecules that can be detected in the blood or urine that provide information about how well the kidneys are working. Proteins, lipids, cells, microRNAs, metabolites, genes, or proteomic patterns seen in a urinalysis are examples of renal biomarkers. Renal biomarkers aid in the control of the kidneys' glomerular filtration rate (GFR) to assess the organs' proper operation and pathological processes or pharmacological reactions to treatment interventions. Renal biomarkers are growing in popularity due to several factors, including the rising prevalence of kidney-related diseases such as kidney failure, acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. These conditions are primarily caused by genetics and are linked to rapid advances in technology. Renal biomarker options have also increased because of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies including proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. However, regulations related to biomarker research and commercialization might create obstacles to innovation and market growth. Moreover, patients and healthcare professionals continue to be uninformed of their importance in the management of renal illness. A lack of knowledge and understanding of the availability and advantages of renal biomarkers may impede their widespread adoption and use in clinical settings.

Global Renal Biomarkers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Functional Biomarker, Up-regulated Protein, and Others), By Diagnostic Technique (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA), Colorimetric Assay, Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA), and Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)), By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The functional biomarker segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on the type, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into functional biomarker, up-regulated protein, and others. Among these, the functional biomarker segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. Functional biomarkers are particular signs or components that replicate the kidneys' functioning state directly. In clinical practice, these biomarkers serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate, or GFR are frequently used to assess kidney function and identify disorders of the kidneys.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment dominates the global renal biomarkers market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the diagnostic technique, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay (PETIA), colorimetric assay, chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLIA), and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS). Among these, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment dominates the global renal biomarkers market over the predicted timeframe. ELISA tests are designed to handle multiple samples in parallel quickly since they are simple to perform and may be finished quickly. This exam represents a widely used option for assessing various research and medical goals.

The diagnostic laboratory segment dominates the global renal biomarkers market during the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratory, and others. Among these, the diagnostic laboratory segment dominates the global renal biomarkers market during the predicted timeframe. The primary causes of the rise in diagnostic laboratory usage and, consequently, the number of tests conducted in these diagnostic laboratories are the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, government innovation, and the initiatives started by the major market participants.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. The aging population and the increasing incidence of CKD are the main drivers of North America's expansion, as is the need for renal biomarkers to aid in the identification of kidney disease. Renal biomarkers are being used increasingly often for accurate diagnosis, which is helping to drive the market's expansion in this area. One major contributing element to this trend is the increased prevalence of chronic kidney disorders among Americans. Furthermore, the United States aging population is becoming more and more vulnerable to chronic kidney illnesses, which is fueling the need for early detection and surgical intervention and expanding the market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Numerous causes, including a large patient population, increased knowledge of renal disease, improved healthcare facilities, and rising healthcare spending, are responsible for this region's rapid rise. The region's increased expansion in the renal biomarkers market is also attributed to the growing acquisition of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, the development of understanding of government creativity, and the existence of a sizable available market. Over the anticipated period, these variables propel the renal biomarkers market's growth in the Asia Pacific area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global renal biomarkers market are Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ACON Laboratories, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation), DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, according to research that was published in the journal Nature Medicine, acute kidney injury (AKI) can be predicted using a novel biomarker known as neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL). According to the study, NGAL levels might be used to predict the severity of AKI and were found to be increased in patients with AKI.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global renal biomarkers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Type

Functional Biomarker

Up-regulated Protein

Others

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Diagnostic Technique

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

Colorimetric Assay

Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)

Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



