Quadient Reports Cross-Selling Success in North America, Reinforcing Strategic Vision

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that nearly 50% of the large deals signed in North America with mail automation customers in May included digital automation platform applications, confirming the critical role its software solutions play in influencing customer decisions. Additionally, two-thirds of these cross-sell deals, secured by Quadient's mail teams, featured both mail and digital automation solutions, reaching an over 60% integration rate.



The company’s new growth strategy, Elevate to 2030, presented on June 19, 2024 at Quadient’s Capital Markets Day, focuses on acquiring new customers and increasing value within its customer base drawing on its Digital, Mail and Lockers automation platforms to generate additional sales, driving sustainable and significant growth.

Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient, stated: "Our strong start to the year, marked by significant cross-selling success, shows the value Quadient offers to businesses seeking advanced automation. Integrating our digital and mail platforms proves our capability to deliver cohesive solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs. We remain committed to our vision of powering the most trusted connections between businesses, their data and their customers."

Using AI-powered automation, Quadient’s platform processes large volumes of complex data, automates mail and parcel management, and enhances digital customer experiences. Combined with its mail automation platform, Quadient’s digital automation solutions, such as Quadient Impress for multichannel document automation, and Quadient Inspire for customer experience management, enhance operational efficiency and customer interactions. Businesses are increasingly investing in Quadient's technology to ensure their data and process automation is reliable and secure. Quadient accounts for 18% of customers from the public sector, and another 16% from highly regulated industries such as healthcare, banking and insurance.

The successful sales combining digital solutions and mail automation systems confirm Quadient's strategic direction and highlight its commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions to help businesses modernize their processes. The company has announced its aim to add about 16,000 new customers and locker installations annually in the coming years. Quadient’s unique ability to cross-sell and up-sell multiple applications to new and existing customers boosts lifetime value and is expected to drive about 70% of its growth by 2030.

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

