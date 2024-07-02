Notified Celebrates Winners of 2024 IR Magazine European Awards

LONDON, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is delighted to congratulate the winners of the IR Magazine Awards – Europe 2024. The prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements in the investor relations profession across Europe.



Since its inception in 1990, the IR Magazine Awards have garnered votes from tens of thousands of analysts and investors, providing vital benchmarking information on the best practices in investor relations. This year’s event continued the tradition, honoring the top-performing individuals and companies who have demonstrated excellence in IR.

“Investor relations professionals are the storytellers of the financial markets, weaving narratives that maintain transparency and foster trust,” said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. “The IR Magazine Awards celebrate these exceptional storytellers and their innovative approaches that drive our industry forward. We are honored to support this event and recognize the best in IR for their remarkable storytelling and dedication.”

Ian Richman, President of IR Magazine, added, “The IR Magazine Awards are a hallmark of excellence in our industry. This year’s winners have set a high standard for investor relations, showcasing innovative approaches and strategic initiatives that have elevated their company’s engagement with the investment community. We are proud to honor their achievements.”

Notified extends its heartfelt congratulations to the following winners who are among its valued clients: ASML, Netherlands; Auto Trader Group, UK; BASF, Germany; LANXESS, Germany; London Stock Exchange Group, UK; Rolls-Royce, UK; Sage Group, UK; and Schneider Electric, France.

Nominees and Winners of the IR Magazine Awards – Europe 2024

Researched Categories:

Best Overall Investor Relations (Large Cap) Winner: ASML, Netherlands Nominees: Iberdrola, Spain; Norsk Hydro, Norway; Novo Nordisk, Denmark; Schneider Electric, France; UniCredit, Italy

Best Overall Investor Relations (Mid-Cap) Winner: MERLIN Properties, Spain Nominees: CIE Automotive, Spain; Corticeira Amorim, Portugal; Enagás, Spain; LPP, Poland; Vidrala, Spain

Best Overall Investor Relations (Small Cap) Winner: Grenergy Renovables, Spain Nominees: Akenerji Elektrik Uretim, Turkey; CECONOMY, Germany; GFT Technologies, Germany; HomeToGo, Luxembourg; SÜSS MicroTec, Germany





Nominated Categories:

Best Annual Report (Large Cap) Winner: Sage Group, UK Nominees: Ahold Delhaize, Netherlands; Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany; Pernod Ricard, France; Saab, Sweden; UniCredit, Italy

Best Annual Report (Mid-Cap) Winner: Balfour Beatty, UK Nominees: AAK, Sweden; Howden Joinery Group, UK; Unite Group, UK; Workspace Group, UK; YouGov, UK

Best Annual Report (Small Cap) Winner: Volex, UK Nominees: Anora Group, Finland; CVS Group, UK; Halfords Group, UK; IP Group, UK; Kenmare Resources, Ireland

Best Annual Report (Micro-Cap) Winner: Topps Tiles, UK Nominees: Avon Protection, UK; Ecora Resources, UK; Mister Spex, Germany; NWF Group, UK



The complete list of winners and nominees are available at the IR Magazine website.

About Notified: At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days. With Notified, your story goes here.

Learn more at notified.com, subscribe to our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IR Magazine: IR Magazine is the independent, global voice of the investor relations profession. It has been at the heart of the investor relations community for more than 30 years – covering the evolution from financial communications and PR to strategic investor relations and capital markets intelligence.

From ESG to earnings results, corporate access to corporate governance, IR Magazine supports public companies in meeting the needs and expectations of their investors and other stakeholders through our award-winning events and editorial coverage. For more information, visit www.irmagazine.com.

