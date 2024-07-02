Kenya Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024, with Key Statistics and Analyses

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kenya's telecom market continues to undergo considerable changes in the wake of increased competition, improved international connectivity, and rapid developments in the mobile market. The country is directly connected to a number of submarine cables. Mombasa is the landing point for LIT's newly completed East and West Africa terrestrial network, while Nairobi country serves as a key junction for onward connectivity to Ethiopia, the Arabian states, and the Far East.

While the additional internet capacity has meant that the cost of internet access has fallen dramatically in recent years, allowing services to be affordable to a far greater proportion of the population, the telecom infrastructure remains woefully inadequate. Many millions of people lack any internet access, and what services are available are comparatively slow and expensive.



The government is channelling investment in a 100,000km fibre backbone, which is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026. While thousands of governments offices, schools and health centres will access broadband as a result, much more work needs to be done if Kenya is to realise its potential as a regional ICT hub.



The incumbent fixed-line telco Telkom Kenya has struggled to make headway in this market, prompting a reorganisation in 2018 which included a sale and leaseback arrangement with its mobile tower portfolio. A further restructuring exercise in late 2020 was aimed at repositioning the company for the digital age, and to improve its ability to compete in the market.



Key Developments:

Safaricom opens east Africa's first smartphone assembly plant, with a capacity of three million units annually.

Regulator rejects calls to impose reduction in national roaming fees, claiming that fees should be set by commercial negotiation.

Treasury recommends sale of Jamhuri Holdings 60% stake in Telkom Kenya to Infrastructure Corporation of Africa (ICA).

Liquid Intelligent Technologies opens a new cable route between Nairobi and Ethiopia, providing Ethiopia with access to data centres and cloud services in Nairobi.

Safaricom claiming to have signed up over 500,000 5G customers.

Regulator sets mobile termination rate for two years from March 2024.

Companies Featured

Telkom Kenya

Jamii Telecom

Access Kenya (Dimension Data)

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC)

Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC)

Wananchi

Safaricom

Bharti Airtel

MTN

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid Telecom)

Essar Telkom Kenya

Mobile Pay (Tangaza Pesa)

Zioncell Kenya

Finserve Africa (Equitel)

Kenya Data Networks (KDN)

Jamii Telecom

SimbaNet

Africa Online

Access Kenya (Dimension Data)

Wananchi Online

Swift Global

Internet Solutions Kenya (InterConnect)

Gilat Satellite Networks

Afsat Communications

Inmarsat

Indigo Telecom (Thuraya)

Nation TV (NTV)

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Kenya Communications Act 1998

Revised Telecommunications Market Structure 2004

Kenya Communications Amendment Act 2009

Licence fees

Universal Service Fund (USF)

Interconnection

Number Portability (NP)

Spectrum auctions

Foreign ownership

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation of Telkom

Regional telecom licences

Second national operator (SNO) licensing

International gateway licences

Unified licensing regime

Mobile network developments

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

International gateways

Spectrum

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Network sharing

Quality of Service (QoS)

SIM card registration

Taxes

Tariff regulation

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Mobile data

SMS

MMS

Mobile broadband

Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators

Mobile market share by operator

Safaricom

Airtel Kenya

Essar Telecom Kenya

Telkom Kenya

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Mobile money transfer, m-banking

M-medicine

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Internet backbone infrastructure

Broadband statistics

Public internet access locations

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Internet Exchange Points (IXP)

Kenya Network Information Centre (KENIC)

National broadband strategy

ISP market

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Wireless broadband

Digital economy

E-learning

National research and education network (NREN)

E-commerce

E-government

E-agriculture

Fixed network operators Telkom Kenya Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Liquid Telecom Kenya (KDN) Jamii Telecom Access Kenya

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) Safaricom

MTN

Fibre infrastructure sharing

Data centres

Smart infrastructure

International infrastructure

Satellite

Terrestrial fibre

Submarine fibre

Appendix - Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94fsb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.