Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics 2 Day Conference (Boston, USA - October 17th-18th 2024) - Shaping the Future of Healthcare

The 7th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics Conference is taking place in Boston on October 17-18th, 2024 - a premier gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through data-driven insights. Set against the backdrop of advancements in real-world evidence, this conference promises an enriching experience for professionals in life sciences, healthcare, and analytics.

The 7th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics Conference is not just an event; it's an opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of healthcare. Join us for an inspiring and collaborative experience as we explore ways to bridge insights to impact in the dynamic world of real-world evidence.

Key Highlights:

Gain insights into regulatory perspectives on data quality and standards, Integration of RWE into Clinical Trials

Explore the strategic utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) to enhance market access.

Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices, Post-Market Surveillance and Safety Monitoring

Uncover the expanded realm of RWE's influence on digital health, Patient-Centric Approaches in Device Research

Examine the synergy between Real-World Data and Advanced Analytics, Economic impact evaluations using real-world evidence.

Epidemiological Insights using Real World Evidence

Why Attend?

Latest insights and updates on trends

Networking opportunities

Professional Development

Interdisciplinary Learning

Insights into current regulatory perspectives

Access to Thought Leaders

Showcasing innovative technologies

Conference Agenda:

Day 1

Evidence Synergy: Bridging Outcomes, Access, and Analytics for Real-World Impact

Opening remarks by the Chairperson

Integration of RWE into Clinical Trials

Keynote Presentation - Strategies for incorporating real-world data into traditional clinical trial designs

Health system adoption of evidence from clinical trials and real-world studies

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research

Using Patient-Generated Health Data for more Nuanced Clinical Outcomes for Medical Product Development

Nancy Dreyer, Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Measuring what you want to manage: new approaches to measure patient diversity in RWE

Adrian Kielhorn, Senior Director, Global HEOR Neurology, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Health Economics and Market Access

Economic impact evaluations using real-world evidence

Understanding the data leader's role in establishing the value of RWD

Lou Brooks, Senior Vice President, Real-World Data and Analytics, Optum Life Sciences

Eric Fontana, Vice President, Client Solutions, Real-World Data, Optum Life Science

Demonstrating value and reimbursement strategies

AI and ML Applications in Life Sciences RWE

AI and ML in life sciences: Buzz words? or Reason for Optimism!

Ravi Iyer, Sr. Director,Head Real World Evidence Strategy,GHEOR, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Predictive analytics for patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention

Day 2

InnovateHealth: Precision Solutions in Evidence, Medicine, and Epidemiology

Welcome note

Opening remarks by the Chairperson

Healthcare Innovation and Technology

Blockchain and other technologies for data integrity and transparency

Impact of technological advancements on patient outcomes

Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare

Genomic data integration in patient outcomes research

Tailoring treatments based on real-world evidence

Epidemiological Insights from Real-World Evidence

Large-scale epidemiological studies using real-world evidence

Population-level insights for public health decision-making

Conference Speakers

Megan Sutton, Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development and Real-world Evidence, Lexeo Therapeutics

