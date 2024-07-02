Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics 2 Day Conference (Boston, USA - October 17th-18th 2024) - Shaping the Future of Healthcare

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "7th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics Conference is taking place in Boston on October 17-18th, 2024 - a premier gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through data-driven insights. Set against the backdrop of advancements in real-world evidence, this conference promises an enriching experience for professionals in life sciences, healthcare, and analytics.
The 7th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Science Analytics Conference is not just an event; it's an opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of healthcare. Join us for an inspiring and collaborative experience as we explore ways to bridge insights to impact in the dynamic world of real-world evidence.
Key Highlights:
- Gain insights into regulatory perspectives on data quality and standards, Integration of RWE into Clinical Trials
- Explore the strategic utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) to enhance market access.
- Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices, Post-Market Surveillance and Safety Monitoring
- Uncover the expanded realm of RWE's influence on digital health, Patient-Centric Approaches in Device Research
- Examine the synergy between Real-World Data and Advanced Analytics, Economic impact evaluations using real-world evidence.
- Epidemiological Insights using Real World Evidence
Why Attend?
- Latest insights and updates on trends
- Networking opportunities
- Professional Development
- Interdisciplinary Learning
- Insights into current regulatory perspectives
- Access to Thought Leaders
- Showcasing innovative technologies
Conference Agenda:
Day 1
Evidence Synergy: Bridging Outcomes, Access, and Analytics for Real-World Impact
- Opening remarks by the Chairperson
- Integration of RWE into Clinical Trials
- Keynote Presentation - Strategies for incorporating real-world data into traditional clinical trial designs
- Health system adoption of evidence from clinical trials and real-world studies
Patient-Centered Outcomes Research
- Using Patient-Generated Health Data for more Nuanced Clinical Outcomes for Medical Product Development
- Nancy Dreyer, Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Measuring what you want to manage: new approaches to measure patient diversity in RWE
- Adrian Kielhorn, Senior Director, Global HEOR Neurology, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Health Economics and Market Access
- Economic impact evaluations using real-world evidence
- Understanding the data leader's role in establishing the value of RWD
- Lou Brooks, Senior Vice President, Real-World Data and Analytics, Optum Life Sciences
- Eric Fontana, Vice President, Client Solutions, Real-World Data, Optum Life Science
- Demonstrating value and reimbursement strategies
AI and ML Applications in Life Sciences RWE
- AI and ML in life sciences: Buzz words? or Reason for Optimism!
- Ravi Iyer, Sr. Director,Head Real World Evidence Strategy,GHEOR, Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Predictive analytics for patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention
Day 2
InnovateHealth: Precision Solutions in Evidence, Medicine, and Epidemiology
- Welcome note
- Opening remarks by the Chairperson
Healthcare Innovation and Technology
- Blockchain and other technologies for data integrity and transparency
- Impact of technological advancements on patient outcomes
Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare
- Genomic data integration in patient outcomes research
- Tailoring treatments based on real-world evidence
Epidemiological Insights from Real-World Evidence
- Large-scale epidemiological studies using real-world evidence
- Population-level insights for public health decision-making
Conference Speakers
- Megan Sutton, Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development and Real-world Evidence, Lexeo Therapeutics
- Adrian Kielhorn, Senior Director, Global HEOR Neurology, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Amit Kulkarni, Head of Health Economic Modeling and Decision Sciences, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies
- Nancy Dreyer, Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Ravi Iyer, Sr. Director, Head Real World Evidence Strategy, GHEOR, Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Prasun Mishra, Co-Founder, Precision BioPharma
- Lou Brooks, Senior Vice President, Real-World Data and Analytics, Optum Life Sciences
- Eric Fontana, Vice President, Client Solutions, Real-World Data, Optum Life Sciences
