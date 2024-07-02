Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Search Trends 2024: TikTok-Led Phenomenon Makes Search Full-Funnel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Younger generations have embraced TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube as search engines. Although TikTok's future in the US is uncertain, the social search opportunity remains robust.

Major social networks now offer paid and organic search options that can satisfy the needs of both brand and performance advertisers. Platforms are doing everything they can to support users' social search habits, and big changes are on the horizon - but haven't arrived yet.

Key Question: How are advertisers approaching social search, and how will the market adapt to AI-powered chatbots and a potential TikTok ban?

Key Stat: About two-thirds (67%) of US social media users are at least somewhat likely to engage in social search at some point in their purchase journey, according to March data from IZEA.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Social networks have expanded search beyond the lower funnel

Social search is strongest when marketers amplify organic efforts

TikTok has left a lasting impression on search - whether it gets banned or not

AI-powered chatbots on social platforms could accelerate the shift to social search

How can marketers make the most of social search?

Likelihood of US Social Media Users to Search on Social Platforms to Research a Product Before Making a Purchase, March 2024 (% of respondents)

Nearly a Quarter of Small Business Owners Saw TikTok Content Outperform Search Results

Meta AI Could Surpass ChatGPT in Monthly Users Thanks to Its Built-In Audience

