Germany Digital Ad Spending 2024: Record Growth as Traditional Media Becomes the Minority

The pandemic gave advertisers in Germany a taste for digital. Digital advertising will see record levels of growth for the next three years - with retail media as the main driver - far ahead of spending on traditional media.

Germany's ad market has digitized at a slower rate than have some of its closest neighbors (in economic terms). However, in the next three years, digital advertising will leave traditional media far behind due to record growth. This shift is driven largely by Amazon and its influence on retail media.

Key Question: How dominant will digital become in the marketing mix in the coming years?

Key Stat: Traditional media advertising dominated in Germany until recently. Digital is on a rapid ascent and will account for slightly more than two-thirds of total media spending by 2028.

