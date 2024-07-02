Creator Economy Revenues Forecast Report: Creator Revenues from Tipping, Subscriptions and Merchandising on Social Media Have at least Tripled Between 2021 and 2024

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creator Economy Revenues Forecast 2024: The Way Creators Make Money on Social Media Is Changing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The creator economy is maturing. While brand deals are still the No. 1 revenue stream for creators, more are going directly to consumers to monetize.

Creators are diversifying their revenue streams beyond influencer marketing. That's a net positive for the creator economy, but it also puts some creators in direct competition with brands for consumer spending.

Key Question: How much are creators earning from their activities on social media, and how do their evolving monetization strategies affect marketers?

Key Stat: Creator revenues in 2024 from tipping ($160 million), subscriptions ($270 million), and merchandising ($450 million) on social media will each have at least tripled between 2021 and 2024.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

8 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Creators are diversifying their revenue streams

Creators are going direct-to-consumer

Affiliate marketing will be a $1 billion-plus business for creators this year

Platform payouts are a headache, but can be lucrative

What does this mean for marketers and the platforms?

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts in This Report

Creators Make the Most Money From Brand Deals, but Their Earnings Breakdown Is Changing (billions in US social media creator revenues, by stream, 2021 & 2024)

US Creator Revenues From Social Media Tipping and Gifting, 2021-2025 (billions and % change)

How US Consumers Prefer to Support Their Favorite Creators, April 2023 (% of respondents)

US Creator Revenues From Social Media Subscriptions, 2021-2025 (billions and % change)

US Creator Revenues From Social Media Merchandising, 2021-2025 (billions and % change)

US Creator Revenues From Social Media Affiliate Marketing, 2021-2025 (billions and % change)

Topics That US Creators Who Participate in Affiliate Marketing Programs Post Most Commonly About, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

US Creator Revenues From Social Platform Payouts, 2021-2025 (billions and % change)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0tskl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment