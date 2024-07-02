Indonesia Scaffolding Market Report 2024, with Profiles for PERI Indonesia, Formwork Scaffolding Engineering, PT. Rendez Indonesia, ULMA Construction, ALTRAD and PT Beton Perkasa Wijaksana

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Scaffolding Market (2023-2029) Share, Value, Growth, Industry, Companies, Analysis, Size, Revenue, Trends, Forecast & COVID-19 Impact: Market Forecast By Type, By Material, By End User and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's Scaffolding Market has witnessed growth during the past few years on the back of rising construction and infrastructure projects, which achieved a notable 4.6% growth in 2021. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan with a budget of $440 billion, as well as the implementation of smart city projects and the construction of the new capital city, Nusantara, which is expected to accommodate a population surpassing 500,000 residents.

Additionally, the macroeconomic landscape, policy changes, reforms, and the challenges that affect construction equipment, thus it subsequently increase the scaffolding market performance and catalyzed the growth of the market.

Indonesia's Scaffolding Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2029. Indonesia's infrastructure sector is poised for substantial growth achieving Indonesia's 2045 vision goal which relies heavily on robust infrastructure development to attain this objective, the Indonesian government has allocated a $26 billion budget for infrastructure, marking a 7.8% increase compared to 2022.

Indonesia is currently engaged in major infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Jakarta 6 Subway Network and the implementation of MRT Phases 3 and 4, with a total investment of $52 billion. These projects are expected to be completed by 2030, which would contribute to the growth in demand for scaffolding in the coming years.

Fluctuating steel and aluminium prices, influenced by global market factors, such as supply and demand, trade policies, geopolitical events, and market speculation, directly impact scaffolding equipment manufacturing costs. This poses a challenge to scaffolding companies, as higher raw material expenses can strain profitability and pricing strategies, hindering the growth of the scaffolding market. These factors can limit Indonesia's scaffolding market growth.

Ongoing high-rise construction projects such as Okura Residences and Hotel, and Antasari Place Apartment Complex which are scheduled to be completed by 2025 would augment the demand for supported scaffolding in Indonesia's Scaffolding Industry as it offers a stable platform for workers, safeguarding protection at great heights.

Aluminium emerged as the dominant segment in Scaffolding Market in Indonesia in 2022, capturing the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to its lightweight nature, which proves advantageous in construction projects where mobility and swift setup are crucial. Moreover, the construction industry in Indonesia experienced a growth of 4.72% in the third quarter of 2022, and the robust and sturdy characteristics of aluminium materials are poised to fuel further demand for this versatile metal.

The commercial sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the Indonesia scaffolding market, owing to the booming construction industry under the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) which consists of 41 major strategic projects with a combined estimated total cost of $440 billion. Moreover, the second phase of the $32 billion future capital city, Nusantara construction would emphasize the expansion of mixed-use zones for commercial and tourism establishments, which would further boost commercial construction in the country, driving the demand for scaffolding in coming years.

