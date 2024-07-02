Worldwide Clinical Laboratory Services Research Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Essential and Routine Testing, Immunology and Microbiology, Cytology and Histology, Genetic, Toxicology, COVID-19

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding the clinical laboratory market is crucial for effective business planning. The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition answers essential questions such as the size of the service market for clinical testing, the types of tests that are in demand, and the future trajectory of this market 2023-2028. It also identifies the companies poised to earn the most revenue and examines their strategies post-COVID-19 as the virus becomes endemic.

Why This Report is Essential for IVD Manufacturers

The annual review of the clinical labs market is a must-have resource for IVD manufacturers. Clinical laboratories are fundamental to the diagnostic services within the IVD market, providing critical analysis for a myriad of disorders and diseases, including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, and genetic testing. These laboratories are indispensable to the healthcare industry.

Market Opportunity in Lab Services: Now in its 9th Edition

The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition offers a detailed overview of the clinical laboratory industry, highlighting key trends and growth drivers.

Key Features of the Report

Industry Overview: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends propelling its growth.

Influential Statistics: Examine data on disease incidence in the U.S. and globally, demographic trends, life expectancy, and company strategies.

Specialty Segments Covered

Essential and Routine Testing: Clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology

Immunology and Microbiology Testing

Cytology and Histology Testing

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing: Drugs of abuse

COVID-19

Market Segmentation by Laboratory Type

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Competitive Analysis

The report provides a thorough competitive analysis of leading clinical laboratory providers, offering insights into market positioning and strategic initiatives.

Data and Forecasting

Market Data: Pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level.

Pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. Base Year: 2023

2023 Historical Data: 2018 through 2022

2018 through 2022 Forecast Data: 2024 through 2028

2024 through 2028 CAGRs: Provided for the 2023-2028 period for each segment.

Challenges and Adjustments

This report is part of a regularly updated series. Each new edition reflects the latest findings, adjusting for company performance, pricing pressures, reimbursement challenges, and the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Global Market Overview

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Leading Market Participants

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

Clinical Laboratory Description

Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country

The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States

Structure and Regulation in the U.S.

Certificate of Waiver

Certificate of Provider-Performed Microscopy Procedures (Ppmp)

Certificate of Compliance and Certificate of Accreditation

States Exempt from Federal Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (Clia) of 1988

Laboratory Developed Test Regulations

Fda

Directive 98/79/Ec

Payers and Reimbursement

Laboratory Service Payer Types

Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

Health Care Reform

Protecting Access to Medicare Act (Pama) of 2014

Impact of Cares Act on Pama

Saving Access to Laboratory Service Act (Salsa)

Advanced Laboratory Tests (Adlt)

Bundled Insurance Payments for Esrd Patients

Commercial Insurance Providers

Transparency in Pricing

Direct-To-Consumer Testing

DTC in Genetic Testing

Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies

Labcorp and Qiagen Launch New Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy

Labcorp Launches New Test for Nsclc

Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells

Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer

Labcorp Acquires Select Assets of Invitae

Labcorp Launches Plasma Detect

Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology

Quest Collaborates with Grail on Oncology

Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic

Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer

Quest Acquires Haystack Oncology

Quest Launches Melanodal Predict Test

The Role of Information Technology

Industry Drivers

Global Demographics

Regional Population Overview

Aging Populations

Chronic Diseases and Conditions

Economic Performance

Health Expenditures

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

Test and Services Overview

Cytology & Histology; Genetic; Toxicology; COVID-19), 2018-2028 ($ Millions at the Manufacturers' Level)

Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Cholesterol Level Testing

Urinalysis

Hematology

Blood Cell Count

Coagulation

Endocrinology

Thyroid Function Tests

Pregnancy Testing

Immunology and Microbiology

Allergy and Food Intolerance

Tumor Markers

Cardiac Markers

HIV Testing

Cytology and Histology Testing

Pap Test

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview

Hospitals and Acute Care Providers

Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers

Physician Offices

Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities

Global Dialysis Clinics

Independent Laboratory Providers

Chapter Five: North America Market

Overview

United States

U.S. Market by Test Type

U.S. Market by Laboratory Provider Type

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure

Clia Laboratory Registration, Laboratories by Type

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Growth in Independent Clinical Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

U.S. Hospital Data

U.S. Hospital Stay Stats

Growth in Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Physician-Office and Clinic Laboratories

Number of U.S. Physicians

Growth in Clinical Laboratories in the Physician Office

Nursing Facility and Home Health

U.S. Nursing Home Establishments

U.S. Home Health Facilities

Growth in Clinical Laboratories in the Nursing Facility and Home Health Segment

Pharmacy-based Laboratories

Growth in Pharmacy-based Clinical Laboratories

Dialysis Clinics

Growth in U.S. Dialysis Clinics and Affiliated Laboratories

Canada

Chapter Six: EMEA Market

Overview

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Market

Overview

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

Overview

Brazil

Mexico

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories

ARUP Labs

BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

DaVita, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences Corp.

H.U. Group Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America - Labcorp

Medicover AB

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories (Fresenius)

SYNLAB - Labco Group

Unilabs

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary

Global Market Overview

Regional Overview

Population Growth

Aging Populations

Increasing Disease Burden

Economic Growth in Developing Regions

Stabilizing Economies in Developed Regions

Pricing Pressures

Focusing on Efficient Health Systems

Overall Growth in Demand for Health Care Services

COVID-19

Multiplex Testing

AI and Machine Learning Laboratory Trends

Molecular Testing and Other Advanced Testing Will Open New Avenues

Digital Pathology Trends

Staffing Shortages

