Worldwide Clinical Laboratory Services Research Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Essential and Routine Testing, Immunology and Microbiology, Cytology and Histology, Genetic, Toxicology, COVID-19

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stay ahead with insights into demographic trends, disease trends, new developments, company performance, mergers and acquisitions, and national expansions. This report is a critical tool for navigating the evolving clinical laboratory market landscape.
Discover Comprehensive Insights with the Clinical Laboratory Services Report
Understanding the clinical laboratory market is crucial for effective business planning. The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition answers essential questions such as the size of the service market for clinical testing, the types of tests that are in demand, and the future trajectory of this market 2023-2028. It also identifies the companies poised to earn the most revenue and examines their strategies post-COVID-19 as the virus becomes endemic.
Why This Report is Essential for IVD Manufacturers
The annual review of the clinical labs market is a must-have resource for IVD manufacturers. Clinical laboratories are fundamental to the diagnostic services within the IVD market, providing critical analysis for a myriad of disorders and diseases, including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, and genetic testing. These laboratories are indispensable to the healthcare industry.
Market Opportunity in Lab Services: Now in its 9th Edition
The Worldwide Market for Clinical Laboratory Services, 9th Edition offers a detailed overview of the clinical laboratory industry, highlighting key trends and growth drivers.
Key Features of the Report
- Industry Overview: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends propelling its growth.
- Influential Statistics: Examine data on disease incidence in the U.S. and globally, demographic trends, life expectancy, and company strategies.
Specialty Segments Covered
- Essential and Routine Testing: Clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology
- Immunology and Microbiology Testing
- Cytology and Histology Testing
- Genetic Testing
- Toxicology Testing: Drugs of abuse
- COVID-19
Market Segmentation by Laboratory Type
- Independent and Reference Laboratories
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- Clinic-based Laboratories
Competitive Analysis
The report provides a thorough competitive analysis of leading clinical laboratory providers, offering insights into market positioning and strategic initiatives.
Data and Forecasting
- Market Data: Pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level.
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Data: 2018 through 2022
- Forecast Data: 2024 through 2028
- CAGRs: Provided for the 2023-2028 period for each segment.
Challenges and Adjustments
This report is part of a regularly updated series. Each new edition reflects the latest findings, adjusting for company performance, pricing pressures, reimbursement challenges, and the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Industry at a Glance
- Scope and Methodology
- Global Market Overview
- Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
- Leading Market Participants
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
- Clinical Laboratory Description
- Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country
- The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States
- Structure and Regulation in the U.S.
- Certificate of Waiver
- Certificate of Provider-Performed Microscopy Procedures (Ppmp)
- Certificate of Compliance and Certificate of Accreditation
- States Exempt from Federal Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (Clia) of 1988
- Laboratory Developed Test Regulations
- Fda
- Directive 98/79/Ec
- Payers and Reimbursement
- Laboratory Service Payer Types
- Trends in Medicare Reimbursement
- Health Care Reform
- Protecting Access to Medicare Act (Pama) of 2014
- Impact of Cares Act on Pama
- Saving Access to Laboratory Service Act (Salsa)
- Advanced Laboratory Tests (Adlt)
- Bundled Insurance Payments for Esrd Patients
- Commercial Insurance Providers
- Transparency in Pricing
- Direct-To-Consumer Testing
- DTC in Genetic Testing
- Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies
- Labcorp and Qiagen Launch New Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy
- Labcorp Launches New Test for Nsclc
- Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells
- Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer
- Labcorp Acquires Select Assets of Invitae
- Labcorp Launches Plasma Detect
- Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology
- Quest Collaborates with Grail on Oncology
- Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic
- Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer
- Quest Acquires Haystack Oncology
- Quest Launches Melanodal Predict Test
- The Role of Information Technology
- Industry Drivers
- Global Demographics
- Regional Population Overview
- Aging Populations
- Chronic Diseases and Conditions
- Economic Performance
- Health Expenditures
Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty
- Test and Services Overview
- Cytology & Histology; Genetic; Toxicology; COVID-19), 2018-2028 ($ Millions at the Manufacturers' Level)
- Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing
- Routine Clinical Chemistry
- Cholesterol Level Testing
- Urinalysis
- Hematology
- Blood Cell Count
- Coagulation
- Endocrinology
- Thyroid Function Tests
- Pregnancy Testing
- Immunology and Microbiology
- Allergy and Food Intolerance
- Tumor Markers
- Cardiac Markers
- HIV Testing
- Cytology and Histology Testing
- Pap Test
- Genetic Testing
- Toxicology Testing
Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group
- Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview
- Hospitals and Acute Care Providers
- Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers
- Physician Offices
- Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities
- Global Dialysis Clinics
- Independent Laboratory Providers
Chapter Five: North America Market
- Overview
- United States
- U.S. Market by Test Type
- U.S. Market by Laboratory Provider Type
- U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure
- Clia Laboratory Registration, Laboratories by Type
- Independent Clinical Laboratories
- Growth in Independent Clinical Laboratories
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- U.S. Hospital Data
- U.S. Hospital Stay Stats
- Growth in Hospital Clinical Laboratories
- Physician-Office and Clinic Laboratories
- Number of U.S. Physicians
- Growth in Clinical Laboratories in the Physician Office
- Nursing Facility and Home Health
- U.S. Nursing Home Establishments
- U.S. Home Health Facilities
- Growth in Clinical Laboratories in the Nursing Facility and Home Health Segment
- Pharmacy-based Laboratories
- Growth in Pharmacy-based Clinical Laboratories
- Dialysis Clinics
- Growth in U.S. Dialysis Clinics and Affiliated Laboratories
- Canada
Chapter Six: EMEA Market
- Overview
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Market
- Overview
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Chapter Eight: Latin America Market
- Overview
- Brazil
- Mexico
Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants
- Abbott Laboratories
- ARUP Labs
- BioReference Laboratories, Inc.
- DaVita, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- H.U. Group Holdings
- Laboratory Corporation of America - Labcorp
- Medicover AB
- Myriad Genetics
- NeoGenomics
- Quest Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sonic Healthcare
- Spectra Laboratories (Fresenius)
- SYNLAB - Labco Group
- Unilabs
Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary
- Global Market Overview
- Regional Overview
- Population Growth
- Aging Populations
- Increasing Disease Burden
- Economic Growth in Developing Regions
- Stabilizing Economies in Developed Regions
- Pricing Pressures
- Focusing on Efficient Health Systems
- Overall Growth in Demand for Health Care Services
- COVID-19
- Multiplex Testing
- AI and Machine Learning Laboratory Trends
- Molecular Testing and Other Advanced Testing Will Open New Avenues
- Digital Pathology Trends
- Staffing Shortages
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lydrfu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.