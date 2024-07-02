The Future of Foodservice in France to 2028: Foodservice Profit Sector is Set to Reach EUR 177.8 Billion in 2028, Registering a CAGR of 3.9% During 2023-2028

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, France recorded annual nominal GDP per capita growth of 6% due to a favorable labor market and strong exports. The working-age population (aged 15-64) accounted for 61.1% of the total population in 2023. The proportion of the working-age population is expected to decline to 60.2% by 2028. As of 2023, 17.5% of the population were under 15 years, while 21.4% were aged 65 years and above. The share of the young-age population (0-14) will decline to 16.6% by 2028.



Overview of France's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the French foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution.

Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the French foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution. Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) within the French foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) within the French foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price. Customer segmentation: Identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the French population.

Identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the French population. Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

The French foodservice profit sector generated total revenue of EUR147 billion ($158.9 billion) in 2023, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from EUR129.4 billion ($152.8 billion) in 2018. The number of transactions posted a CAGR of 1.2%. The number of outlets recorded a CAGR of 0.3% during 2018-23. QSR led the foodservice profit sector in 2023, accounting for 39.9% of total sales.

The foodservice profit sector is expected to reach EUR177.8 billion ($189.9 billion) in 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during 2023-28, while the number of transactions will achieve a CAGR of 1.6%.

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

