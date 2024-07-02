Xylitol Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Focus on Ultrasound-Assisted Fermentation in Xylitol Production to Reduce Waste, Oat-Derived Xylitol for Diverse Applications

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylitol Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xylitol market reached a value of nearly $1.04 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.44% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2023 to $1.51 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.79%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2028 and reach $2.25 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased prevalence of obesity and increased prevalence of diabetes. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were health concerns related to xylitol usage and a lack of technical expertise.



Going forward, the increasing cases of cavities, increasing cases of tooth loss, expanding food and beverage industry and rising demand for low calorie diet will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the xylitol market in the future include disruptions in supply chain.





The xylitol market is segmented by type into birch xylitol, corn xylitol and other types. The corn xylitol market was the largest segment of the xylitol market segmented by type, accounting for 66.2% or $689.38 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other types segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the xylitol market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.13% during 2023-2028.



The xylitol market is segmented by form into solid and liquid. The solid market was the largest segment of the xylitol market segmented by form, accounting for 85.1% or $886.61 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the liquid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the xylitol market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 8.31% during 2023-2028.



The xylitol market is segmented by application into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and other applications. The food and beverages market was the largest segment of the xylitol market segmented by application, accounting for 66.9% or $696.75 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in xylitol market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.72% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the xylitol market, accounting for 33.1% or $344.65 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the xylitol market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.68% and 8.45% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.57% and 6.16% respectively.



The global xylitol market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 16.94% of the total market in 2022. Cargill Inc. was the largest competitor with a 10.94% share of the market, followed by Merck KGaA Co. with 2.65%, Dupont Nutrition & Health Inc. with 1.47%, Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. with 0.68%, Ingredion Incorporated with 0.65%, CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd. with 0.32%, Futaste Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. with 0.06%, Roquette Freres SA with 0.06%, Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd. with 0.05% and Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. with 0.04%.



The top opportunities in the xylitol market segmented by type will arise in the corn xylitol segment, which will gain $296.4 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the xylitol market segmented by form will arise in the solid segment, which will gain $398.09 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the xylitol market segmented by application will arise in the food and beverages segment, which will gain $306.14 million of global annual sales by 2028. The xylitol market size will gain the most in the USA at $127.61 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the xylitol market include focus on ultrasound-assisted fermentation in xylitol production to reduce waste, introduction of oat-derived xylitol for diverse applications, increasing strategic investments for market positioning and advancements in xylitol production.



Player-adopted strategies in the xylitol market include focus on improving product portfolio through strategic partnerships and collaborations, expanding business capabilities through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and enhancing product portfolio through new investments.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider xylitol market; and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Birch Xylitol; Corn Xylitol; Other Types

By Form: Solid; Liquid

By Application: Food; Beverages; Pharmaceuticals; Cosmetics; Other Applications

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; xylitol indicators comparison.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Major Market Trends

Focus on Ultrasound-Assisted Fermentation in Xylitol Production to Reduce Waste

Introduction of Oat-Derived Xylitol for Diverse Applications

Increasing Strategic Investments for Market Positioning

Advancements in Xylitol Production

Global Market Size and Growth

Market Size

Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

Global Xylitol Market Segmentation

Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Xylitol Market, Regional and Country Analysis

Global Xylitol Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Xylitol Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market

Western Europe Market

Eastern Europe Market

North America Market

South America Market

Middle East Market

Africa Market

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Cargill Inc.

Merck KGaA Co.

Dupont Nutrition & Health Inc.

Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Other Major and Innovative Companies

CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd.

Futaste Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Nova Green Inc

DFI Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd

Foodchem International Corporation

Xlear Inc

Avanschem

Zuchem Inc

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co. Ltd

Competitive Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Ozark Holdings Acquired Whole Earth Brands

Batory Foods Acquired Sweetener Solutions

Whole Earth Brands Inc. Acquired Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Merged with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business

Whole Earth Brands Inc. Acquired Swerve

Opportunities and Strategies

Global Xylitol Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Global Xylitol Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Global Xylitol Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies Market Trend-based Strategies Competitor Strategies



