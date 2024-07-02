New Machine Learning Engineering Course for Software Engineers Launched - Interview Kickstart Releases 2024 Top Rated ML Engineer Course

Santa Clara, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart has launched a new Machine Learning (ML) course, specifically designed to help people move into AI and ML roles at top companies. It was created and is taught by AI and ML engineers from leading tier 1 tech companies, offering a broad curriculum that prepares students for tough technical interviews. For more information, visit www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course

The ML course has several components to help students transition smoothly into advanced roles. It starts with foundational topics in Python and essential software development skills, covering key areas needed in ML. Afterward, it moves into necessary mathematics for machine learning, as well as both basic and advanced ML concepts. The course also covers ML development and deployment. To ensure students understand the material, there's a Capstone Project that brings together all they've learned.

Burhanuddin Pithawala, a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart, said, "The ML course is an excellent opportunity for professionals looking to deepen their expertise and advance their careers. Our curriculum is structured to offer both fundamental knowledge and advanced insights, ensuring that our students are well prepared for their next career move."

Part of the curriculum covers data structures, algorithms, software system design, and AI/ML interview preparation. The course also includes career and behavioral sessions to prepare students for both technical and non-technical parts of job interviews.

The course is designed to be flexible, offering both live and online sessions. This allows students to balance learning with other commitments.

Interview Kickstart also offers a series of webinars titled "How to Nail Your Next Technical Interview," hosted by the company's founder. These webinars aim to shed light on the complexities of technical interviews and provide practical advice on how to succeed in them. You can find more information about these insightful sessions on the website.

Pithawala added "Our goal is to provide strong support for our students. The mix of technical skills development, interview preparation, and career coaching sets our program apart. Our students have successfully moved to major companies like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, and we are proud of their achievements."

One highlight of the Machine Learning Engineering course is the potential for significant salary increases upon successful completion. The highest offer received by an Interview Kickstart alumnus reached $1.2M, and the average salary hike reported by alumni stands at 53%.

The course also includes unlimited coaching sessions, placement assistance, and visa advice for international students, making it a comprehensive program for career advancement. Specific sections on career and behavioral training ensure that students are not only technically proficient but also ready to handle the interpersonal aspects of such jobs.

Omkar Deshpande, Head of Curriculum at Interview Kickstart, brings his expertise to the program. A Stanford PhD, Deshpande’s free course on 'Sorting Algorithms' reflects the company’s commitment to providing value beyond paid services. This course serves as an introduction to the depth and quality of the main ML course. More details about Deshpande’s contributions and the development of the technical curriculum can be explored under the technical curriculum sections of the course.

The program is well suited for software engineers, developers, data science professionals, and recent college graduates aiming to move into AI/ML roles. Its comprehensive coverage, combined with personalized teaching through mentor sessions and mock interviews, ensures that students are fully prepared for the demands of ML roles.

This new offering from Interview Kickstart focuses on giving students the skills and confidence needed to advance in their careers. The consistent success of alumni shows the effectiveness of the company’s approach.

