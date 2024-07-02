MA Police Leaders Pen Letter Supporting ShotSpotter’s Accuracy, Effectiveness and Value

Summary: Leading public safety technology company, SoundThinking, Inc., shared an open letter from 11 Massachusetts law enforcement leaders supporting the accuracy, effectiveness and value of ShotSpotter technology against recent misleading assertions by four members of Congress.



BOSTON, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the publication of an open public letter of support for ShotSpotter technology prepared in coordination with SoundThinking and signed by top law enforcement officials from 11 Massachusetts communities and a SoundThinking director. This letter addresses recent misinformation about ShotSpotter acoustic gunshot detection technology contained in a May 14, 2024 letter from Senators Ed Markey (MA), Elizabeth Warren (MA), Ron Wyden (OR), and Representative Ayanna Pressley (MA) to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General.

The letter to the Congressional delegation states:

“We believe you have been misinformed and this formed the basis of your May 14 letter – a letter that draws misleading and, frankly, dangerous conclusions that compromise public safety.”

The letter continues:

“Let us be clear: ShotSpotter is effective, accurate, and welcomed in our communities, and has the proven capability to save lives and help us effectively respond to gun violence.”

And finally:

“We respectfully submit that the best judges of the efficacy, fairness, and value of ShotSpotter are not distant elected officials in Washington, but, rather, those of us on the ground locally, including our fellow civic and community leaders who live daily with the threat of gun violence and who rightfully welcome the use of this technology to help keep their neighborhoods safe.”

The letter is signed by:

Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston

Commissioner Christine Elow, Cambridge

Chief David Callahan, Revere

Chief Paul Strong, Everett

Chief Keith Houghton, Chelsea

Chief Paul Oliviera, New Bedford

Chief David Pratt, Holyoke

Superintendent Lawrence Akers, Springfield

Interim Chief Paul Saucier, Worcester

Capt. Matt Hill on behalf of Chief Thomas Dawley, Pittsfield

Provisional Chief Melix Bonilla, Lawrence

William J. Bratton, Former Police Commissioner, Boston PD; Former Police Commissioner, NYPD; Former LAPD Chief of Police

Read the full letter here or below:





The letter accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c446406-9477-4e39-a4fb-8ab243b349d1

