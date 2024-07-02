PGA Championship 2024 Business Analysis 2024: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Ticketing and Attendance

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sport - Sport Event Analysis - Event - PGA Championship 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2024 PGA Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, ticketing and attendance.



26 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the PGA Championship 2024 across the world. - The PGA Championship has three deals in place with media networks based in the United States with Peacock, ESPN and CBS. On CBS, an average of just under 5 million viewers tuned in to watch the final round of the competition, a 0.5 million increase on the 2023 PGA Championship. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport continued to showcase the tournament and has an agreement in place for two more years.

22 brands partnered with the PGA Championship for the 2024 tournament. - The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 PGA Championship was approximately $3.0 million. The tournament has three deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth over $5 million or more annually, with Acushnet Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Aquafina. In the weeks leading up to this year's championship, both ESPN Bet and William Hill Estate Winery signed sponsorship agreements with the event. ESPN Bet's agreement is a three-year deal worth $4 million annually. This year's PGA Championship had a total prize pool of $18.5 million.

Total prize money for the tournament was increased by $1 million compared to the 2023 edition. Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million for winning the competition. Both Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland each took home over $1 million for their respective second and third place finishes.



Key Highlights

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2024 PGA Championship performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

PGA Championship 2024 Broadcast Breakdown in Australia PGA Championship 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

PGA Championship 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

PGA Championship 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

PGA Championship 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

PGA Championship 2024 Ticketing & Attendance Breakdown

6. Appendix

Sources

7. Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CBS

ESPN

Acushnet Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev

ESPN Bet

William Hill Estate Winery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9atk9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.