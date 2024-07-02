Chris-Craft Introduces New Sportster 25

SARASOTA, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder Since 1874, today announced its newest innovation, the Sportster 25. The brand’s latest design combines a modern flair with classic Chris-Craft styling and is competitively priced, starting at $149,950.

The Sportster 25 boasts a spacious interior with abundant seating and includes plenty of storage. On-plane comfort is supported by a new hull design and thoughtful interior ergonomics. The latest in marine technology enhances the on-board experience for passengers with numerous features and options available to meet a range of tastes and lifestyles.

“The new Sportster 25 gracefully captures the uncompromising quality and craftsmanship Chris-Craft is known for with competitive value,” said Stephen Heese, president, Chris-Craft. “We are proud to expand our portfolio with the addition of the Sportster 25 as we continue to innovate new designs focused on family fun and water sports.”

With ample seating, the Sportster 25 seamlessly merges beautiful styling with function, including a sleek frameless windshield with Chris-Craft logo accents. Expanded gelcoat hull side color offerings allow for true personalization, in addition to an array of custom paint colors. A vinyl-wrapped console surrounds the richly appointed helm next to glossy teak accents, and a custom-designed user interface ensures all systems can be conveniently accessed. The premium audio package includes custom JL Audio speaker grills that are exclusive to Chris-Craft. Dual reversible helm seats can be adjusted for the user to sit facing forward or aft. An expansive aft sun pad includes under-seat storage, and a full beam swim platform with a new pull-out swim step connects boaters to the water with ease.

Other notable features include a spacious bow area with deep backrests for comfort and safety, dual power ports, convenient cupholders, accent lighting, optional pull-out bow shower, an anchor locker, in-floor storage, and under seat storage. A new stainless-steel bow light features a quick-release flagpole system to fly the classic Chris-Craft pennant.

The boat has a fuel capacity of 60 gallons and a freshwater capacity of 13 gallons. Power offerings range from 300 to 380 horsepower. Top options include a bimini or a power-folding top controlled at the helm.

For more information about the Sportster 25 from Chris-Craft, visit www.chriscraft.com.

ABOUT CHRIS-CRAFT

Chris-Craft, America's Boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company's enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and has developed the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2025 Collection: The Sportster, Launch, Launch GT, Calypso and the Catalina; which range in length from 24 to 35 feet. For more information, please visit: www.chriscraft.com . Chris-Craft is a fully-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 66-year-old manufacturer of innovative outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Sheaffer, Chris-Craft

+1 (941) 358-3733 | dsheaffer@chriscraft.com

Daniel Sullivan, Winnebago Industries

+1 (720) 335-7504 | media@winnebagoind.com