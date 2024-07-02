Xtract One’s SmartGateway Completes Operational Test & Evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. for Airport Security

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that its SmartGateway system has completed an operational test and evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (“Safe Skies”) at Oakland International Airport.



Safe Skies, an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, conducts thorough testing of security systems’ detection capabilities, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved Quality Management System.

Xtract One completed this testing to verify SmartGateway’s capabilities as a potential security solution for airport operations. Evaluated at Oakland International Airport–which welcomed over 11 million passengers through its gates in 2023–SmartGateway revolutionizes facility security by replacing intimidating, traditional metal detectors with fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions. Leveraging AI-powered sensors, SmartGateway discreetly and accurately scans people for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, without invading their sense of privacy and comfort. This advanced technology reduces time spent in security lines and expedites the travel process through allowing for quick, safe entry.

Safe Skies’ Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) Program seeks to fulfill its core purpose of helping airport operators meet their security responsibilities using a transparent process for identifying, selecting, and executing projects that are designed to create a more efficient and effective airport security system.

“As third-party testing remains a pillar of our transparent approach to this industry, we’re excited to have completed this operational test and evaluation, and to add it to our growing list of completed third-party assessments,” said Peter Evans, CEO at Xtract One. “This further amplifies the use cases of our technology, and its effectiveness in securing–and ultimately improving–the airport ecosystem. With the recent TSA mandate that airports of a certain size will be required to screen employees, and as airports continue to modernize and advance security protocols, SmartGateway offers reliable and unobtrusive solutions to streamline operations and the overall travel experience.”

Safe Skies’ evaluation report entitled SSDA—24-022 Xtract One SmartGateway Aviation Worker Screening System was published in May 2024. This report is available to qualified airport personnel at US commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About ASSIST

Safe Skies’ Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) Program is a collaborative effort between US commercial-service airports, the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, Airports Council International-North America, American Association of Airport Executives, and Airport Consultants Council. Safe Skies created the ASSIST Program to fulfill its core purpose of helping airport operators meet their security responsibilities using a transparent process for identifying, selecting, and executing projects that are designed to create a more efficient and effective airport security system.

Forward Looking Statements

