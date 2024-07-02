Stream Companies to join Kia Canada's Premier SEO Content Marketing Solutions Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies proudly announces its certification as a trusted partner in Kia Canada’s cutting-edge Dealer Digital Sophistication Program. As an esteemed full-service, integrated, data-driven advertising agency with over 27 years of expertise in the automotive industry, Stream Companies is set to transform digital marketing strategies for Kia dealerships across Canada.

Kia Canada’s Dealer Digital Sophistication Program is meticulously designed to enhance dealers' digital presence, connecting them with leading names in automotive digital marketing. Stream Companies’ involvement, specifically within the SEO Content Marketing Program, promises to elevate the visibility and authority of Kia dealerships in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

The program delivers a suite of benefits tailored to empower Kia dealers and optimize their digital marketing initiatives. These include...

Customizable Digital Solutions: Dealers have the flexibility to tailor digital marketing strategies to meet their unique needs, ensuring precision and relevance in their campaigns.

Certified Vendor Excellence: All vendors, including Stream Companies, undergo rigorous review and approval by Kia Canada, with regular assessments to ensure superior performance.

Seamless Billing: Vendors' services are conveniently billed through the dealer's parts statement, simplifying financial transactions.

Flexible Service Agreements: Dealers can adjust or cancel services with a 30-day notice, providing adaptability without long-term commitments.

SEO Content Marketing Program Highlights:

In today’s fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is crucial, especially in content creation. Kia Canada’s SEO Content Marketing Program, in collaboration with Stream Companies, positions Kia dealerships as top authorities in their markets, encompassing automotive, electric vehicles (EVs), the Kia brand, and its extensive product line.

The program ensures that dealership websites are easily discoverable by potential car buyers through search engines, while also leveraging social media channels to engage higher-funnel buyers and maintain ongoing interest on dealership websites.

Key features of the SEO Content Marketing Program include...

Tailored SEO Packages: Vendors offer both entry-level and advanced SEO packages, featuring expertly crafted content integrated into dealership websites.

Strategic Support: Monthly analytics strategy calls and a detailed content calendar help dealerships stay on track and optimize their content marketing efforts.

David Regn, CEO and Co-Founder of Stream Companies, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are honored to partner with Kia Canada in their Dealer Digital Sophistication Program. This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in digital marketing. We look forward to driving exceptional results for Kia dealerships across Canada.”

With Stream Companies at the forefront, Kia dealers can anticipate a transformation in their digital marketing strategies, leading to unprecedented growth and success in the competitive automotive market.

Don Williams, Vice President of OEM Partnerships, highlighted the significance of the program: “Stream Companies’ deep understanding of automotive retail and their cutting-edge SEO strategies will empower Kia dealers to maximize their digital presence and profitability.”

About Stream Companies:

Stream Companies is a leading full-service, integrated, data-driven advertising agency with over 27 years of experience in the automotive industry. Committed to delivering exceptional results, Stream Companies offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, visit Stream Companies.

Press Contact: marketing@streamcompanies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a596e1-9b37-46bb-b122-1528ce7f1f15