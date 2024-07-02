Japan Indoor Farming Industry Research 2024-2029 with Competitive Analysis of Mirai, Spread, Chubu Electric Power, ES-CON Japan, Infarm, and Daio Wasabi Farm

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Indoor Farming Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's indoor farming is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% over the forecast period, increasing from US$1.338 billion in 2022 to US$2.318 billion by 2029



Japan's rise in indoor farming is propelled by multiple factors. One driving force is the escalating demand for fresh, high-quality produce, spurred by Japan's aging population and increasing urbanization. The need for locally grown, year-round produce, characterized by minimal transportation losses and pesticide residues, has become paramount. This shift is accentuated by the limited arable land in Japan, a consequence of its mountainous terrain and urban sprawl.

The country's growing geriatric population, with more than 1 in 10 individuals aged 80 or older, further fuels the demand for healthy and natural foods. Japan consistently holds the distinction of having the world's oldest population, amplifying the call for innovative agricultural practices as demand for fresh and natural fruits and vegetables is increasing.

Moreover, Japan's commitment to daily product and production innovations is evident, as such by Spread Co., Ltd.'s Techno Fresh processing method. This method not only extends the shelf life of cut lettuce up to two times but also preserves freshness, taste, and quality. Spread is also pioneering large-scale salad processing plants, such as Techno Fresh Hadano near Tokyo, showcasing a commitment to advancing agricultural technologies.



Decreasing agricultural land propels the Japanese indoor farming market.



Japan faces a challenge in agricultural land availability, primarily attributed to its mountainous terrain and rapid urbanization. The limited arable land has led to a strategic shift towards indoor farming as a means to enhance food production without relying solely on traditional farmland expansion. In the year 2000, Japan's land use percentage stood at 14.4%, but by 2021, it had decreased to 12.8%, indicating a concerning reduction.

The distinctive geography and geology of Japan contribute to a shortage of farmland, with agricultural land shrinking from 52,580 sq km in 2000 to 46,590 sq km in 2020. This decline underscores the necessity for alternative farming methods, with a particular emphasis on indoor farming. This transition is further accelerated by the increasing geriatric population's demand for nutritious diets.

This prompts a reevaluation of agricultural practices to meet the evolving needs of society. These underlying challenges and transformative shifts underscore the urgency for Japan to navigate the intricate interplay between its geographical limitations, demographic trends, and evolving agricultural practices. The imperative to secure a sustainable and resilient food production system has led to the design of modern-day methods like hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid.



Spread Co., Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., and ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. formed TSUNAGU Community Farm LLC. This joint venture aims to establish and operate vertical farms, capitalizing on the potential for stable production of pesticide-free agricultural products through precise cultivation environment control. These strategic collaborations underscore the anticipation for vertical farms as a pivotal component of Japan's agricultural landscape.

Segmentation:

By Growing System:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Facility Type:

Glass or Poly Greenhouse

Indoor Farm

Container Farm

Indoor DWC System

By Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Others

