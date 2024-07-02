China Drug Delivery Market Research 2024 with Competitive Analysis of Gerresheimer, Pfizer, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Hutchison China MediTech, GL Montrose, & Becton, Dickinson and Co

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China drug delivery market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.14% from a market value of US$76.071 billion in 2022 to US$140.356 billion in 2029.



The growth is attributed to the rising number of market players in the pharmaceutical industry. The major pharma-dependent population is the age group above 64 years. Additionally, patients with Chronic Diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and many more also are the major consumers of the drugs in the country. In the last few years, due to the growing healthcare innovations, the life expectancy age has increased. Due to this, the population of old age people is rising in China.

Furthermore, the rising number of patients with chronic diseases has also boosted the demand for drug delivery in China in the last few years. This is expected to grow during the forecast period. Chronic diseases have led to a rise in the use of injectable drug delivery devices, primarily disposable syringes.

The market has seen strategic developments in manufacturing injectable devices, with pharmaceutical companies developing insulin using pens and auto-injectors for patient convenience. Injectable delivery is commonly used for drugs with poor oral bioavailability, targeted systems, and at the site of action. It is used in conditions like cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, pain, hormonal imbalance, Wilson's disease, hepatitis C, and ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency. Injectable drug delivery devices are the second most operating technology after oral drug administration.



MARKET DRIVER:

Increasing Prevalence of diseases



China has been the most populated country in the world for the last many years. Due to this, currently, the population of the old age group has also increased and is projected to rise in upcoming years as well. In 2020, as per the report by the World Bank, the total population of the age group 64 years and above was 168 million, which is an 11.9% rise from 2019.

This increasing aging population is one of the key factors driving the drug delivery market in China. As the population of the age group 15 -64 years is also at its peak, hence this will lead to the growth in the aging population in upcoming years. Therefore, this steady growth in the aged population is projected to boost thedrug delivery marketduring the forecast period.



The death rate caused due to non-communicable diseases has been growing over the last decade in the country. As per the World Bank report, there is an increase in 89% of deaths which are caused due to non-communicable diseases in 2019. The non-communicable diseases include chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, chronic kidney diseases, and other diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson and many more.

Patients with such diseases require regular prescribed drug delivery daily. Hence, the increase in the number of such individuals in China is a key factor in the growing demand for drug delivery. Which led to the market growth in China's drug delivery market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $140.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:



