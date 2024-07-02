Half-year statement of the Liquidity Contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France July 2, 2024

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

  •       751,413.00 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
  • €7,894,954.59 in cash.

It is reminded that:

      1.   at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

  • €10,000,000 in cash.

       2.   Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      3.   Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      4.   At the time of implementation of the latest liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • €17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 1 to June 30, 2024 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 18,689 purchases;
  • 16,358 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 2,822,332 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €113,258,725.12 purchases;
  • 2,471,906 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €100,247,061.30 sales.

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total18,689 2,822,332 113,258,725.1216,358 2,471,906 100,247,061.30
02/01/202419528,0001,221,848.75455,750254,697.50
03/01/202417625,5001,090,571.2516617,096732,012.72
04/01/202421229,0001,229,446.33000
05/01/202412218,250762,40913217,500732,091.25
08/01/20246810,250429,936.2313920,750874,270.20
09/01/202410314,500609,58011814,500611,741.25
10/01/202410411,250475,90513422,500954,967.50
11/01/202424832,5001,403,378.6418747,0002,033,812.89
12/01/202400018946,7502,068,374.05
15/01/202412716,000712,4206811,500512,467.50
16/01/2024363,500156,512.5020930,2501,368,390.46
17/01/20249110,000457,327.2113019,250882,525
18/01/2024172,500115,48018221,5001,000,312.50
19/01/202418724,7501,147,492.10505,000232,417.73
22/01/2024173,000139,81517823,7501,110,902.50
23/01/202413416,166758,272.4517517,500821,648.03
24/01/202410414,500686,97015822,2501,061,572.50
25/01/202410010,000474,417.1714320,750987,154.18
26/01/202414213,500638,543.4021921,7501,035,973.75
29/01/202417820,000950,887.5021122,2501,061,828.91
30/01/2024182,250108,641.2518220,000967,454
31/01/202419526,7501,291,42521826,0001,260,409.25
01/02/202412849,8002,200,907374,375195,433.75
08/02/202451,00043,813.7512316,500724,926.25
09/02/202418323,5251,030,873.8812415,000664,858.75
12/02/202441745,0001,952,545.14273,250143,558.75
13/02/202419833,7501,431,412.508110,000425,349.20
14/02/202414119,250823,453.9613221,500921,365
15/02/202414421,500923,569.9014320,000861,635.58
16/02/2024447,500324,07514718,000781,024.02
19/02/20249715,000648,342.1512315,750681,528.75
20/02/202410619,500842,051.258114,250615,607.50
21/02/202412318,750805,567.506712,000517,410
22/02/202414422,000956,69020336,0001,568,895
23/02/202414321,000906,79515420,250875,636.25
26/02/202415420,000864,043.7519823,5001,017,657.62
27/02/202416921,500924,480.1322924,7501,068,540
28/02/202418122,344964,289.1211116,000691,746.25
29/02/202414619,500844,031.2513118,250792,135
01/03/202418827,0351,158,331.684410,000430,472.50
04/03/202419425,0001,072,005.9921327,5001,182,910
05/03/202438066,4002,789,848.25131,50064,027.50
06/03/202411834,5001,429,436.3328233,7501,405,532.49
07/03/202414919,340815,319.0820027,2501,152,070.57
08/03/202428538,5241,619,697.0520825,5001,075,171.94
11/03/202418425,7501,082,958.9523730,7501,296,727.50
12/03/202419925,5001,075,509.5519027,5001,163,166.25
13/03/202417721,750925,557.5020821,000897,156.86
14/03/202426240,0001,681,20021022,500947,223.75
15/03/202430339,5001,649,403.7522524,2501,016,454.50
18/03/202416421,500901,025.6527931,0001,300,979.88
19/03/202428241,2501,700,220.02121,80074,807.75
20/03/202424428,5001,169,130.4812417,000699,878.66
21/03/202418428,5001,161,990.0727536,0001,476,860.58
22/03/202412818,000736,903.1026734,2501,415,879.19
25/03/202421826,0001,071,642.36111,00041,441.23
26/03/202412917,000699,759.4616523,000948,977.50
27/03/202421130,0001,237,85025431,0001,281,520.23
28/03/202417727,5001,130,567.2513718,250752,050
02/04/202415040,5001,638,337.505821,000851,196.40
03/04/202422221,132842,553.735820,250808,627.50
04/04/202426728,5001,131,294.556227,7501,103,107.50
05/04/202420022,500887,476.356328,5001,133,617.50
08/04/202422421,875880,122.907623,250937,200
09/04/202426327,0001,078,207.506220,250809,535
10/04/202424823,250924,9357521,750866,167.50
11/04/202432531,5001,248,7957731,5001,251,262.50
12/04/202426524,000950,5804216,500656,692.50
15/04/202422424,000944,926.254820,250799,650
16/04/202427330,0001,156,510.755726,2501,014,265
17/04/202420531,5001,214,815.08628,500328,900
18/04/202418724,750947,1708714,500556,122.50
19/04/202416726,5001,009,570.0615217,000649,025.66
22/04/2024304,000153,30511114,000538,365
23/04/20249717,750681,9409913,500520,447.50
24/04/20245020,188784,848.7415724,000934,899.54
25/04/202411680,0002,972,699.6013023,283896,669.97
29/04/202413226,500999,25010616,000604,830
30/04/202413224,000891,630.68000
02/05/202412423,000844,999.33508,000294,692.50
03/05/202413122,500828,16512620,000738,376.82
06/05/202411419,000706,961.0623026,534989,249.21
07/05/2024315,250196,18525132,0001,204,153.63
08/05/20248616,000612,789.5711919,500748,490
09/05/202414628,0001,067,207.5017828,5001,087,462.50
10/05/20248212,500476,43010916,000610,993.70
13/05/202419933,5001,276,869.3714623,000878,107.55
14/05/202415924,000914,053.3616730,0001,144,462.25
15/05/202412719,000724,340.1112118,250697,816.10
16/05/202412928,0001,063,10016120,551783,721.16
17/05/202418430,0001,129,27010419,250726,372.43
20/05/20249814,000528,032.049610,500396,797.65
21/05/20248511,000420,345.2523436,5001,398,958.38
22/05/20248914,000547,48029648,0001,885,899.70
23/05/202427840,0001,568,145.1713023,500929,098.70
24/05/202418728,0001,086,618.1211417,000661,560
27/05/202414226,0001,006,925.8817425,000970,102.50
28/05/202414926,0001,002,985314,500175,165.50
29/05/202420632,3121,228,159.3615022,000837,866.96
30/05/202415630,0001,121,787.5010311,750440,361.90
31/05/202419135,7501,307,25510517,750652,970
03/06/202411731,5001,163,264.5013818,250678,415.10
06/06/202413822,000829,45025040,0001,512,309.81
07/06/202415229,0001,083,184.56437,000263,222.64
10/06/202412923,941877,789.868815,000550,425
11/06/202420731,0001,137,782.7415924,267892,518.90
12/06/202418428,7501,048,637.5021738,0001,392,523.62
13/06/202421335,2501,276,806.59357,000255,853
14/06/202414125,000890,727.5012220,000714,471.67
17/06/202416627,000957,987.5016321,000746,351.35
18/06/20248217,000605,822.5021234,0001,215,407.48
19/06/202415733,5001,168,82611414,000490,803
20/06/202411820,000698,730.8816834,0001,188,770
21/06/202417327,000937,727.4813218,000625,780
24/06/202415222,500780,278.6223935,5001,232,621.30
25/06/20249917,000591,16526232,0001,118,685
26/06/202410115,000530,42517632,0001,135,332.50
27/06/202418930,0001,051,22010416,000562,240
28/06/2024285,000175,2506112,000422,430

