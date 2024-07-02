Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 2, 2024

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

751,413.00 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€7,894,954.59 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the latest liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 1 to June 30, 2024 the following transactions have been carried out:

18,689 purchases;

16,358 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

2,822,332 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €113,258,725.12 purchases;

2,471,906 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €100,247,061.30 sales.

___________

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 18,689 2,822,332 113,258,725.12 16,358 2,471,906 100,247,061.30 02/01/2024 195 28,000 1,221,848.75 45 5,750 254,697.50 03/01/2024 176 25,500 1,090,571.25 166 17,096 732,012.72 04/01/2024 212 29,000 1,229,446.33 0 0 0 05/01/2024 122 18,250 762,409 132 17,500 732,091.25 08/01/2024 68 10,250 429,936.23 139 20,750 874,270.20 09/01/2024 103 14,500 609,580 118 14,500 611,741.25 10/01/2024 104 11,250 475,905 134 22,500 954,967.50 11/01/2024 248 32,500 1,403,378.64 187 47,000 2,033,812.89 12/01/2024 0 0 0 189 46,750 2,068,374.05 15/01/2024 127 16,000 712,420 68 11,500 512,467.50 16/01/2024 36 3,500 156,512.50 209 30,250 1,368,390.46 17/01/2024 91 10,000 457,327.21 130 19,250 882,525 18/01/2024 17 2,500 115,480 182 21,500 1,000,312.50 19/01/2024 187 24,750 1,147,492.10 50 5,000 232,417.73 22/01/2024 17 3,000 139,815 178 23,750 1,110,902.50 23/01/2024 134 16,166 758,272.45 175 17,500 821,648.03 24/01/2024 104 14,500 686,970 158 22,250 1,061,572.50 25/01/2024 100 10,000 474,417.17 143 20,750 987,154.18 26/01/2024 142 13,500 638,543.40 219 21,750 1,035,973.75 29/01/2024 178 20,000 950,887.50 211 22,250 1,061,828.91 30/01/2024 18 2,250 108,641.25 182 20,000 967,454 31/01/2024 195 26,750 1,291,425 218 26,000 1,260,409.25 01/02/2024 128 49,800 2,200,907 37 4,375 195,433.75 08/02/2024 5 1,000 43,813.75 123 16,500 724,926.25 09/02/2024 183 23,525 1,030,873.88 124 15,000 664,858.75 12/02/2024 417 45,000 1,952,545.14 27 3,250 143,558.75 13/02/2024 198 33,750 1,431,412.50 81 10,000 425,349.20 14/02/2024 141 19,250 823,453.96 132 21,500 921,365 15/02/2024 144 21,500 923,569.90 143 20,000 861,635.58 16/02/2024 44 7,500 324,075 147 18,000 781,024.02 19/02/2024 97 15,000 648,342.15 123 15,750 681,528.75 20/02/2024 106 19,500 842,051.25 81 14,250 615,607.50 21/02/2024 123 18,750 805,567.50 67 12,000 517,410 22/02/2024 144 22,000 956,690 203 36,000 1,568,895 23/02/2024 143 21,000 906,795 154 20,250 875,636.25 26/02/2024 154 20,000 864,043.75 198 23,500 1,017,657.62 27/02/2024 169 21,500 924,480.13 229 24,750 1,068,540 28/02/2024 181 22,344 964,289.12 111 16,000 691,746.25 29/02/2024 146 19,500 844,031.25 131 18,250 792,135 01/03/2024 188 27,035 1,158,331.68 44 10,000 430,472.50 04/03/2024 194 25,000 1,072,005.99 213 27,500 1,182,910 05/03/2024 380 66,400 2,789,848.25 13 1,500 64,027.50 06/03/2024 118 34,500 1,429,436.33 282 33,750 1,405,532.49 07/03/2024 149 19,340 815,319.08 200 27,250 1,152,070.57 08/03/2024 285 38,524 1,619,697.05 208 25,500 1,075,171.94 11/03/2024 184 25,750 1,082,958.95 237 30,750 1,296,727.50 12/03/2024 199 25,500 1,075,509.55 190 27,500 1,163,166.25 13/03/2024 177 21,750 925,557.50 208 21,000 897,156.86 14/03/2024 262 40,000 1,681,200 210 22,500 947,223.75 15/03/2024 303 39,500 1,649,403.75 225 24,250 1,016,454.50 18/03/2024 164 21,500 901,025.65 279 31,000 1,300,979.88 19/03/2024 282 41,250 1,700,220.02 12 1,800 74,807.75 20/03/2024 244 28,500 1,169,130.48 124 17,000 699,878.66 21/03/2024 184 28,500 1,161,990.07 275 36,000 1,476,860.58 22/03/2024 128 18,000 736,903.10 267 34,250 1,415,879.19 25/03/2024 218 26,000 1,071,642.36 11 1,000 41,441.23 26/03/2024 129 17,000 699,759.46 165 23,000 948,977.50 27/03/2024 211 30,000 1,237,850 254 31,000 1,281,520.23 28/03/2024 177 27,500 1,130,567.25 137 18,250 752,050 02/04/2024 150 40,500 1,638,337.50 58 21,000 851,196.40 03/04/2024 222 21,132 842,553.73 58 20,250 808,627.50 04/04/2024 267 28,500 1,131,294.55 62 27,750 1,103,107.50 05/04/2024 200 22,500 887,476.35 63 28,500 1,133,617.50 08/04/2024 224 21,875 880,122.90 76 23,250 937,200 09/04/2024 263 27,000 1,078,207.50 62 20,250 809,535 10/04/2024 248 23,250 924,935 75 21,750 866,167.50 11/04/2024 325 31,500 1,248,795 77 31,500 1,251,262.50 12/04/2024 265 24,000 950,580 42 16,500 656,692.50 15/04/2024 224 24,000 944,926.25 48 20,250 799,650 16/04/2024 273 30,000 1,156,510.75 57 26,250 1,014,265 17/04/2024 205 31,500 1,214,815.08 62 8,500 328,900 18/04/2024 187 24,750 947,170 87 14,500 556,122.50 19/04/2024 167 26,500 1,009,570.06 152 17,000 649,025.66 22/04/2024 30 4,000 153,305 111 14,000 538,365 23/04/2024 97 17,750 681,940 99 13,500 520,447.50 24/04/2024 50 20,188 784,848.74 157 24,000 934,899.54 25/04/2024 116 80,000 2,972,699.60 130 23,283 896,669.97 29/04/2024 132 26,500 999,250 106 16,000 604,830 30/04/2024 132 24,000 891,630.68 0 0 0 02/05/2024 124 23,000 844,999.33 50 8,000 294,692.50 03/05/2024 131 22,500 828,165 126 20,000 738,376.82 06/05/2024 114 19,000 706,961.06 230 26,534 989,249.21 07/05/2024 31 5,250 196,185 251 32,000 1,204,153.63 08/05/2024 86 16,000 612,789.57 119 19,500 748,490 09/05/2024 146 28,000 1,067,207.50 178 28,500 1,087,462.50 10/05/2024 82 12,500 476,430 109 16,000 610,993.70 13/05/2024 199 33,500 1,276,869.37 146 23,000 878,107.55 14/05/2024 159 24,000 914,053.36 167 30,000 1,144,462.25 15/05/2024 127 19,000 724,340.11 121 18,250 697,816.10 16/05/2024 129 28,000 1,063,100 161 20,551 783,721.16 17/05/2024 184 30,000 1,129,270 104 19,250 726,372.43 20/05/2024 98 14,000 528,032.04 96 10,500 396,797.65 21/05/2024 85 11,000 420,345.25 234 36,500 1,398,958.38 22/05/2024 89 14,000 547,480 296 48,000 1,885,899.70 23/05/2024 278 40,000 1,568,145.17 130 23,500 929,098.70 24/05/2024 187 28,000 1,086,618.12 114 17,000 661,560 27/05/2024 142 26,000 1,006,925.88 174 25,000 970,102.50 28/05/2024 149 26,000 1,002,985 31 4,500 175,165.50 29/05/2024 206 32,312 1,228,159.36 150 22,000 837,866.96 30/05/2024 156 30,000 1,121,787.50 103 11,750 440,361.90 31/05/2024 191 35,750 1,307,255 105 17,750 652,970 03/06/2024 117 31,500 1,163,264.50 138 18,250 678,415.10 06/06/2024 138 22,000 829,450 250 40,000 1,512,309.81 07/06/2024 152 29,000 1,083,184.56 43 7,000 263,222.64 10/06/2024 129 23,941 877,789.86 88 15,000 550,425 11/06/2024 207 31,000 1,137,782.74 159 24,267 892,518.90 12/06/2024 184 28,750 1,048,637.50 217 38,000 1,392,523.62 13/06/2024 213 35,250 1,276,806.59 35 7,000 255,853 14/06/2024 141 25,000 890,727.50 122 20,000 714,471.67 17/06/2024 166 27,000 957,987.50 163 21,000 746,351.35 18/06/2024 82 17,000 605,822.50 212 34,000 1,215,407.48 19/06/2024 157 33,500 1,168,826 114 14,000 490,803 20/06/2024 118 20,000 698,730.88 168 34,000 1,188,770 21/06/2024 173 27,000 937,727.48 132 18,000 625,780 24/06/2024 152 22,500 780,278.62 239 35,500 1,232,621.30 25/06/2024 99 17,000 591,165 262 32,000 1,118,685 26/06/2024 101 15,000 530,425 176 32,000 1,135,332.50 27/06/2024 189 30,000 1,051,220 104 16,000 562,240 28/06/2024 28 5,000 175,250 61 12,000 422,430

____________

