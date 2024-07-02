Zyter|TruCare Achieves Major Contender Placement on the Everest Group Care Management PEAK Matrix® 2024

Rockville, Maryland, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a leader in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces its designation as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Care Management PEAK Matrix® for 2024. This recognition highlights Zyter|TruCare’s significant market impact and its commitment to advancing healthcare through advanced technological integration.

The Everest Group’s latest Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 offers a comprehensive analysis of 20 leading care management platform providers. The assessment aims to assist buyers in selecting the best provider for their needs and allows providers to benchmark their performance. In the post-COVID era, the rise of technologies such as generative AI, advanced data analytics, telemedicine, and enhanced Electronic Health Records (EHRs) have transformed care management, focusing on solutions that provide precise, accessible care coordination.

Sanjay Govil, Chairman and CEO of Zyter|TruCare, comments on this accolade, "Being recognized as a Major Contender in Care Management by Everest Group is an honor that reflects our team's dedication to advancing healthcare. Our clinically driven, AI-powered solutions are designed to improve health outcomes, reduce care costs, and enhance member experiences. This acknowledgment motivates us to continue providing innovative, effective value-based care solutions."

Natalie Schibell, VP of Marketing Strategy, Intelligence, and Insights, added, “We are grateful for Everest Group’s recognition of our work in care management. This accolade highlights the effectiveness of our initiatives and our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. By leveraging advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions, we empower healthcare organizations to deliver coordinated, holistic care. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in value-based care. "

Zyter|TruCare’s inclusion in this assessment reflects its strategic approach to transforming care management, addressing the increasing complexity of patient needs while improving operational efficiencies and healthcare outcomes. The platform's capabilities have significantly reduced healthcare costs and facilitated the transition to value-based care models.

Sanjay Govil further noted, "This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our commitment to transforming healthcare through innovative digital health applications. We aim to set new benchmarks in the industry by delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and significantly improve patient outcomes. Our dedication to advancing healthcare technology ensures we continuously provide exceptional value to healthcare organizations and the communities they serve."

Zyter|TruCare is dedicated to enhancing its market presence by offering secure, intuitive, and efficient digital healthcare solutions to over 45 million individuals. Our steadfast commitment ensures that we play a significant role in the healthcare industry's digital transformation.

Learn more about the Everest Group Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 here.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health: Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

Population Health: Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health: Extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

Connected Health: Integrates our Population Health and Virtual Health solutions with any of our customers' ecosystems using native interoperability and APIs.

In addition, Zyter|TruCare™ industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your teams determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.

