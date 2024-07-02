Syntiant Named 2024 ‘Best Places to Work’ for Fifth Consecutive Year 

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low power edge AI deployment, today announced it has been listed as one of 2024’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year.



"Being consistently named ‘Best Places to Work in Orange County’ is a testament to our team's ongoing dedication, passion and the supportive culture we've built together,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “Our employees are the heart of our company, and their commitment to excellence inspires and drives our success, as we work toward changing the way the world interacts with technology by revolutionizing edge AI. Thank you to all who make this such a remarkable place to work."

Syntiant continues to be recognized as a leader in edge AI with more than 50 million devices deployed globally using its technology. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s high performance processors and hardware-agnostic ML models provide customers with low-cost, low latency, end-to-end solutions that are designed to run in compute-constrained environments and reduce time to market.

The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” recognizes the county’s best places of employment through an in-depth assessment that includes companywide employee surveys. More information regarding the selection process for the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” can be located at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/home .



About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

