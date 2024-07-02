ChildCare Education Institute Launches PROF111: Establishing Family Partnerships through Communication and Engagement

ATLANTA, GA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, PROF111: Establishing Family Partnerships through Communication and Engagement.

Good communication between families and teachers helps a child learn and focus more effectively in the classroom. In addition, good communication allows families to reinforce the skills and concepts taught at school when they are at home. Strong communication is built on a foundation of respect and a common purpose. Respect is built upon honoring the significant adults in a child′s life. Those adults could be the child′s biological parents, adoptive parents, grandparents, or other guardians.

Some families consist of a single parent, and some families have more than two parents involved in raising the child. Each family′s unique dynamic will determine how best to communicate with them, but respect must be at the core of that communication. In our interactions with families, we should create a positive and trusting environment by being respectful and honest. It includes maintaining confidentiality, building bonds, and responding to the needs and concerns of families with empathy and understanding.

In this course, participants will examine the benefits of strong partnerships between families and teachers. The course contains information related to effective communication skills, including active listening and approaching challenging conversations. The course will also explore elements of family engagement that participants can integrate into their practice.

“We communicate by listening, speaking, and using non-verbal communication, such as body language and gestures,” says Dr. Chrystine Mitchell, Director, Early Childhood Education Operations. “Using these positive and open communication methods, we can get to know families and build partnerships with them.”

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements, as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA).

PROF111: Establishing Family Partnerships through Communication and Engagement is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

About ChildCare Education Institute, A StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

