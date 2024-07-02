Body Composition Analyzers Market: $0.8B to $1.2B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends by Products (Bioimpedance analyzers, DEXA, Skinfold Calipers, ADP), Modality (Portable, Stationary), Application (Segmental, Whole Body Measurement), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Offline) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $0.8 billion in 2024 to $1.2 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 9.3%. Key drivers include increasing obesity rates, the burgeoning fitness industry, and expanding adoption of bioimpedance analyzers in sports. These analyzers are pivotal in diagnosing conditions like sarcopenia and malnutrition. Challenges include the prevalence of alternative analysis methods and limited awareness in developing regions, potentially impeding market expansion. Leading stakeholders such as GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Tanita Corporation, InBody Co., Ltd., and Omron Corporation are recognized for their extensive product portfolios and global market influence.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248209133

GE Healthcare Dominates Body Composition Analyzers Market with Cutting-Edge Solutions

In 2023, GE Healthcare (US) secured the largest market share in the body composition analyzers sector. Renowned for its advanced medical imaging and diagnostic devices, GE Healthcare leverages its expertise to offer precise body composition analysis solutions for a variety of medical and wellness applications. The company's extensive global distribution network further enhances its market presence.

Omron Corporation Leads Innovation in Body Composition Analyzers Market

Omron Corporation (Japan) emerged as the second-largest player in the body composition analyzers market in 2023. Recognized for its innovative and user-friendly health monitoring devices, Omron excels in delivering accurate and accessible body composition analysis tools. With a strong commitment to research and development and a widespread distribution network, Omron solidifies its leadership position in the global market.

Hologic Inc. Advances Precision Health Solutions in Body Composition Analyzers

Hologic Inc. (US) secured the third-largest share in the body composition analyzers market in 2023. Specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical imaging solutions, Hologic is renowned for its high-precision bone density and body composition analyzers, particularly its DEXA system. The company's focus on innovation, quality, and a robust global distribution network reinforces its prominent position in the market.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248209133

Bioimpedance Analyzers Lead Market Share in Body Composition Analyzers Segment

In 2023, bioimpedance analyzers dominated the body composition analyzers market, benefiting from increased adoption in the fitness and sports sectors for personalized training and performance optimization, solidifying their position with steady demand and significant market share.

Portable Body Composition Analyzers Drive Market Growth with Ease of Use

Portable body composition analyzers held the largest share of the market in 2023, favored for their ease of use and portability. These devices cater to both consumers and professionals needing on-the-go body composition analysis capabilities, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Forensics Segment Leads Body Composition Analyzers Market Application

In 2023, the forensics segment dominated the body composition analyzers market application, as forensic laboratories utilize these tools to provide critical data used in solving criminal cases. Government agencies and research institutions drive research activities focused on forensic development.

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers Propel Body Composition Analyzers Market Growth

Fitness clubs and wellness centers emerged as the dominant end users in 2023, experiencing rapid growth due to the rising number of facilities and the use of body composition analyzers to optimize athletic performance through insights into muscle mass and hydration levels.

Asia Pacific Presents Key Growth Opportunities in Body Composition Analyzers Market

The Asia Pacific region is poised to offer significant growth opportunities in the body composition analyzers market during the forecast period. The globalization of fitness trends and wellness practices, facilitated by digital platforms, drives adoption across the region as part of a broader health and fitness movement.

For More information, Inquire Now .

Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market

Lateral Flow Assays Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Bioimpedance Analyzers Market

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market