PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Signs Multi-Year Deal for Wholeheartedly Podcast with Fitness Star Kendall Toole and HBO MAX Host Galey Alix

9th New Podcast Joining PodcastOne Network This Fiscal Year, 40th In Last 12 Months, 185 Total Podcasts

Combined Social Following of Hosts Exceeds 6 Million Followers

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today the debut of its latest podcast, Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey. Hosted by fan favorite top fitness instructor and wellness influencer Kendall Toole and DIY home renovation expert and HBO MAX host Galey Alix, Wholeheartedly is set to debut July 17, 2024 and with weekly episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey is where you'll find fearless friends Kendall Toole and Galey Alix navigating the ups and downs of building their respective empires, surviving social media, overcoming heartbreak and navigating their own mental health battles. They keep it real real because Kendall and Galey aren't afraid to be honest with themselves or with each other. Their heartfelt chats will leave you inspired and motivated, a lot like listening to your best friend's advice who always has something worth saying. Whether you need a break from a rough day or something fun to distract you during house chores, tune in for laughs, learning, and a whole lot of motivation. Kendall and Galey are pouring their whole hearts into this and hope to inspire yours!

“Kendall and Galey have infectious energy and enthusiasm. Their passion for bettering the world around them is inspiring and PodcastOne is thrilled to give them a podcast platform to communicate with and grow their audiences. Their relatability strikes a chord with listeners and advertisers alike, and we’re excited to launch Wholeheartedly,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

“Both Galey and I have faced hardships in our life that tested our mental health. But we’ve found our way through it by putting our whole heart into all we do, risks and all. We cannot wait to share our stories, celebrate the highs and lows, learn from one another and empower others to do the same. What better place than weekly chats with the girls?,” said Kendall Toole.

Kendall is a lightning rod of energy, a natural-born fighter, and a dynamic athlete who knows how to harness the collective attention in any room. She is a top fitness instructor, community builder, mental health advocate, content creator and lifestyle entrepreneur on a purpose-driven mission to empower others. With a background in performance and fitness, having spent time as a multi-sport athlete, amateur boxer, and actress, after graduating from USC’s prestigious School of Cinematic Arts, Kendall embarked on a career in content production at a leading social media platform where she soon realized her drive to change culture and empower communities, particularly women, to step into their light. This ultimately led Kendall to her role at Peloton, which catapulted her into pop culture stardom and viral reach on social media amassing a loyal fanbase of over 1.3 million through her ability to stay “Never Knocked Out.” Kendall has been able to utilize her platform to build trust and share her insights into living a well-rounded, health-focused lifestyle. Whether she’s sharing a new recipe or recommending her favorite new workout set, her followers trust her to help guide them towards their fitness and lifestyle goals. Outside of fitness, Kendall advocates for causes close to her heart. She’s most passionate about destigmatizing mental health and standing as a change-maker for how society approaches 360 wellness. She is fueled by leaving a positive mark on her audience by motivating those around her and impact extends far beyond the gym, leaving an indelible mark on those she touches by igniting their inner strength and encouraging them to find their voice.

Galey is a Wall Street executive turned DIY home renovation expert, globally recognized interior designer, viral content creator and the host of HBO MAX’s Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix. As a former Goldman Sachs executive and now founder of her own design company, Galey Alix Design , she hustles like no other. But her success didn’t come without struggle. Galey has been very open about her personal battle with mental health and being left by her fiancé right before their wedding. The inspiration to leave her day job to pursue a more fulfilling life as an entrepreneur was the driving force behind her recovery from heartbreak and self harm. Today, she surprises people with weekend home makeovers and documents it all on her HBO MAX series and social media. Pulling these home renovation projects off in just 72 hours takes months of planning, extremely late nights and an enormous amount of grit — but for Galey, helping other people with their homes continues to play a huge part in helping her stay healthy. As a result, she’s transformed hundreds of spaces captivating her 5 million social media followers in the process. Vogue ranked her the fourth most influential designer in the world but her followers will tell you it’s her heart they are most impressed by. Galey has unapologetically turned her pain into her purpose by leaving Wall Street to design her own life and to help others with theirs. This podcast and getting to connect with listeners in a meaningful way is another beautiful extension of that.

Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey is available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Tactful Pettiness and The Schaub Show.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the spin-out of LiveOne’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne and/or its other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Special Financial Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com