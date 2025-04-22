PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) and Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Launch Detox Retox Podcast in Exclusive Multiyear Deal

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today the launch of new weekly podcasts from reality star Tom Schwartz, popular YouTuber Toni Bryanne, content creators Becca Bastos and Tucker Reynolds, and the acquisition of Mint Arrow Messages from blogger and content creator Corinne Stokoe. Exclusive to PodcastOne, these podcasts additions bring PodcastOne’s network showcount to 203 and grow PodcastOne’s reach in key genres of society and culture, comedy and self-help.

"Podcasting is evolving, and YouTube is now the leading platform for podcast consumption and discoverability,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “We are embracing this shift by helping our hosts expand beyond audio and launching and acquiring podcasts shows from popular YouTubers, social media influencers and television personalities with engaged fans. In partnering with PodcastOne, we can amplify the voices of these compelling creators, helping them build deeper connections with listeners and advertisers. We are excited to welcome these new shows to our network, each one hosted by dynamic talent offering fresh perspectives in the podcasting space.”

Debuting April 22, 2025, with ex-wife and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney as his first guest, Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz is your weekly dose of mindfulness and mischief. One week dive into wellness, self-improvement, and balance — the next, indulge in life’s pleasures like great food, travel, and a little chaos. With fun guests and real talk, it’s all about finding harmony in the contrast.

The Toni Bryanne TV podcast is where deep dives meet pop culture and think pieces spark conversation. Hosted by Bryanne, this podcast expands on the discussions from her viral YouTube channel, offering insightful commentary on breaking news, celebrity culture, and the narratives shaping the Black community. With a mix of sharp analysis, thought-provoking storytelling, and unfiltered opinions, Toni challenges perspectives and highlights voices that deserve to be heard.

Content Factory hosted by comedians and TikTok influencers, Becca Bastos and Tucker Reynolds is a wildly entertaining podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the least corporate job in America: being a Social Media Influencer. Bastos and Reynolds delve into the chaotic world of content creation with the drama, humor, and tea that can only be spilled in the break room of a really serious office, probably.

Launched in 2019, Mint Arrow Messages is a podcast from blogger and content creator Corrine Stokoe who's best known for her popular fashion and deals blog Mint Arrow. In Mint Arrow Messages Stokoe chats with influencers you know and love about the REAL grit that made them who they are, the hidden stories of struggle, challenge and triumph sharing their stories in hopes to create more awareness, compassion, kindness and understanding in a world that's starving for more goodness.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.