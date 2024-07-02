ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Meeting the Requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act

ATLANTA, GA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SPN105: Meeting the Requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2024.

Effective early childhood providers make adaptations throughout the day to create inclusive programs. It is a natural practice to make changes to the materials, environment, or expectations to match the individual needs of the children in the classroom. Children’s needs and abilities are quite varied, whether children with diagnosed disabilities are present or not.

Child care professionals work with children and families with varying needs and abilities. It is important that providers understand their ethical and legal responsibility to every child regardless of abilities. The purpose of this training is to provide child care professionals with a clear understanding of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The course also provides an overview of what inclusion means and what it looks like in an early care environment.

In inclusive programs, providers consider each child as essential to the classroom community. Providers take the responsibility for ensuring each child can participate in the daily routine, planned activities, and special events. Each family member feels welcomed and respected. Each child knows they are a valued member of the community.

“As child care providers work to include children with various needs into programs, they need to be familiar with the legal requirements in providing all children with an equal opportunity to access, participation, and support,” says Dr. Chrystine Mitchell, Director, Early Childhood Education Operations. “This course will provide tangible strategies that will support their efforts to include children with disabilities into their programs.”

SPN105: Meeting the Requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

