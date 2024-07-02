Porsche Cars Canada appoints new head of After Sales

TORONTO, ON, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Matthias Wacker joins the team from Germany

His tenure with the brand started in 2013

Incumbent Alexander Pretsch becomes Director, Customer Relations at Porsche AG

Toronto. Wacker joins PCL’s After Sales department from Porsche AG where he held various management positions in After Sales and Supply Chain Strategy for the past five years. His tenure with the brand started in 2013 in Product Monitoring and Quality Analytics at the brand’s world headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany. He is a graduate of the Aerospace Engineering program at the University of Stuttgart.

Wacker succeeds Alexander Pretsch who has returned to Germany after spending a successful four years with the Canadian subsidiary of the sports car brand.

“Matthias’ impressive resume, abilities, and knowledge of the brand make him an exceptional addition to the team,” said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “I would also like to thank Alexander Pretsch for his dedication, leadership, and overall contribution to our success.”

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

