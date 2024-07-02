NUMERATOR EXPANDS CANADIAN CONSUMER PURCHASE PANEL TO 18K AND ANNOUNCES 75K+ VERIFIED BUYER SURVEY PANEL

CHICAGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced the completion of a 20% expansion to its Canadian static consumer panel. This builds upon another expansion last fall – totalling a 50% increase in size within the last 12 months – while maintaining the industry’s highest consumer panel requirements. While other panels only require a panelist to submit receipts 10 out of 12 months, Numerator requires a minimum of one trip per month for 12 consecutive months. In reality, panelists greatly exceed that threshold, which translates to over 30 trips per month per static panelist.

“We approached this expansion by ensuring panel growth did not come at the cost of the quality of data and insights we provide,” said Sean Martin, General Manager, Numerator. “We know that lower trip compliance can lead to distorted metrics and insights on switching behavior, leakage, loyalty and more.”

In addition to the static panel used for consumer behavioral analysis, Numerator also announced the Canadian Numerator Verified Buyer Survey panel of 75K+ households. This panel offers a way to connect with verified consumers to gain deeper insights into attitudes and opinions, either through Numerator’s in-platform or custom research offerings. To be included in the survey panel, a panelist must have shared a trip within the last 60 days and shared core demographic profile data, thus minimizing the need to leverage screeners or rely on purchase recall to isolate the relevant consumers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.