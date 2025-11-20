NUMERATOR UNVEILS AI-POWERED CAPABILITIES WITHIN ITS INSIGHTS PLATFORM THAT STREAMLINE AND ACCELERATE DATA ANALYSIS

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space, today announced a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities designed to reimagine how users engage with consumer insights. Building on ongoing AI innovation, including advancements introduced earlier this year across its Verified Voices research platform, these latest enhancements expand the power of Numerator’s Insights platform, unifying the company’s data, intelligence, and automation into a seamless analytical experience.

The latest product developments are focused on making data exploration more intuitive through guided, connected, and automated workflows:

Narratives (available now in Insights) — A suite of guided experiences that unify data across reports, answering complex business questions and surfacing the most relevant insights.

— A suite of guided experiences that unify data across reports, answering complex business questions and surfacing the most relevant insights. What’s Next (available now in Insights) — A recommendation engine that suggests complementary reports to deepen analysis and connect findings across categories or audiences.

— A recommendation engine that suggests complementary reports to deepen analysis and connect findings across categories or audiences. LLM Report Summaries (available now in Insights) — AI-powered summaries that distill each report’s most critical takeaways, enabling faster interpretation and communication of results.

— AI-powered summaries that distill each report’s most critical takeaways, enabling faster interpretation and communication of results. Fully Automated Attribution (launching in Insights 2026) — Advanced AI enhances existing automated attribution, improving accuracy and accelerating the path from purchase to publication.

“For more than a decade, Numerator has been redefining how consumer behavior is captured and understood — from pioneering digital receipt capture to deploying large language models that transform how researchers interact with data,” said Brian Redmond, Chief Product Officer at Numerator. “With these new capabilities, we’re enabling AI to perform analysis on behalf of our users — expanding beyond automation to guide discovery, connect insights, and accelerate decision-making.”

These developments represent continued efforts to integrate AI across all solutions within the Numerator platform. In 2026, Numerator will continue to advance its application of artificial intelligence and automation technologies through the expansion of Narratives capabilities, the introduction of AI-powered conversational tools for direct data querying, and the use of AI-assisted moderation in qualitative research.

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.