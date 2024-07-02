Myriad Genetics Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification™

SALT LAKE CITY, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has received the Great Place To Work Certification for the second year in a row. The certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Myriad. This year, 84% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 27 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

“It’s rare to work somewhere where everyone is so positive and loves their job, but Myriad truly is special,” shared a current Myriad Genetics employee in the anonymous survey. “Every single person I have met so far has been more than pleasant, welcoming and accommodating to me. My opinions and preferences are taken into consideration. I'm not scared to ask questions and I am happy to sign into work each day. Also, this company seems to truly care about work/life balance and inclusion, rather than treating it as a check list item.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At Myriad Genetics we are committed to fostering an open, collaborative and inclusive work environment where all teammates have an equal opportunity to grow and make a difference in our patients’ lives,” said Shereen Solaiman, chief people officer, Myriad Genetics. “The Great Place to Work Certification is a testament to the passion, talent and hard work our teammates bring to the Myriad workforce every day to fulfill our mission to advance health and well-being for all.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Myriad Genetics stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

