Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 Ram Sport Truck Celebrates Final Hemi V8

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hennessey & Fox Factory partner to build limited edition Ram truck

New Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 truck offered in choice of iconic Viper Red, Viper White, or GTS Blue, each with heritage Viper Stripes.

Lowered sport truck utilizes a premium FOX and Ridetech suspension system for performance-focused handling and a distinctive appearance.

Custom MAMMOTH 400 sport bumpers and side skirts add visual impact to last HEMI V8 RAM trucks.

Just 250 units to be built in 2024, each backed by 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty.



Images – 2024 Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 with Viper Red, Viper White, or GTS Blue custom paint and heritage Viper Stripes – DOWNLOAD

Video – 2024 Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 takes to the track – WATCH

SEALY, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has partnered with FOX FACTORY to produce a limited run of 2024 RAM 1500 sport trucks. As the last truck to feature a HEMI engine, the 5.7-liter V8 Ram 1500 Laramie is treated to a robust list of exterior modifications to enhance aesthetics and performance. The MAMMOTH 400 receives bespoke paintwork, offering customers with the choice of iconic Viper Red, Viper White, or GTS Blue, each accented by distinctive full-length twin ‘Viper Stripes’ – a nod to Hennessey’s early roots within the Dodge SRT Viper community.

The FOX / Ridetech suspension system lowers the center of gravity and improves performance, while power is pushed to 420hp. The sport truck is given a sinister look synonymous with all Hennessey vehicles courtesy of an aggressive body kit including side skirts, a deeper custom front bumper, and a carbon fiber splitter. Customers can further enhance their truck’s appearance by opting for 22-inch wheels in either satin black or a gloss black milled dark tint.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “We are excited to partner with FOX to build a special sport truck with a uniquely American livery for the final Hemi V8-powered Ram trucks. Our MAMMOTH 400 Ram celebrates American independence with patriotic colors combined with the ‘fireworks’ that only the Hemi V8 engine can deliver!”

Mike Dennison, Fox Factory CEO: “In our pursuit to constantly raise the bar on performance in both on road and offroad premium vehicles, we are thrilled to collaborate with our friends and fellow automotive pioneers, Hennessey Performance. It is a partnership that speaks to the hearts of automotive enthusiasts as both companies share a commitment to excellence, next-level performance, and cutting-edge innovation.”

The MAMMOTH 400’s color options each link to Hennessey’s past, while patriotically referencing the colors of the American flag. Harking back to the Dodge Vipers Hennessey built in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the sport truck echoes the colors and visual characteristics most associated with the iconic American performance supercar from that period. The Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 trucks are available in GTS Blue with white stripes, Viper Red with white stripes, and Viper White with blue stripes.

Only 250 units are available globally for 2024 with each model sporting signature Hennessey badging and a serial-numbered engine plaque. The trucks are available exclusively through authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM dealers, with each benefiting from Hennessey’s 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Interested customers can find out more and place orders through www.hennesseyperformance.com/mammoth-400/ or by calling +1 205.421.3453.

Images – 2024 Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 with Viper Red, Viper White, or GTS Blue custom paint and heritage Viper Stripes – DOWNLOAD

Video – 2024 Hennessey MAMMOTH 400 takes to the track – WATCH

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 16,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

Hennessey social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels, and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers. The company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension business, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

FOX and Ridetech are registered trademarks of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Fox social media

Instagram: @fox | YouTube: @FoxFactory | Facebook: @fox

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos are available at HennesseyMedia.com