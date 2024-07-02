Portugal Employee Benefits 2024: Social Security and Regulatory Framework

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in Portugal 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Portugal, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Portugal, detailed information about the private benefits in Portugal, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Portugal.



The Portuguese social security system is based on universality; it ensures that the social protection provided by the system is available for everyone. It consists of the Public Social Security System, the Social Action System, and the Supplementary System. The Public Social Security System has three subsystems Welfare, Solidarity, and Family Support System.

The welfare system is a contributory scheme that protects the employed and the self-employed against the risk of losing a regular income due to sickness, maternity, unemployment, disability, death, retirement, and occupational diseases. The solidarity system is a non-contributory system that guarantees citizenship rights and aims to eliminate poverty. It is primarily meant for agricultural workers who are not covered under the welfare system.

In the event of disability and dependency, the provision of financial support to meet family expenditures is made by the Family Support System. The Social Action System is aimed at protecting the interests of special categories of people such as children, disabled youngsters, and the elderly. The supplementary system is optional, and it consists of supplementary group initiative schemes, individual initiative schemes, and the public capitalization scheme, including pension funds financed by employers, life assurance, and savings plans.



Key Highlights

The Social Security Institute (Instituto da Seguranca Social), the National Centre for the Protection against Professional Risks (Centro Nacional de Proteccao contra os Riscos Profissionais), Social Security District Centers (Centros Distritais de Seguranca Social, CDSS), the Institute for Employment and Professional Training (Instituto do Emprego e da Formacao Profissional), the insurance companies supervised by the Ministry of Finance (Ministerio das Financas), and the National Health Service (Servico Nacional de Saude) are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to credited contribution.

In Portugal, employers provide voluntary retirement benefits to their employees through Open pension funds, Closed pension funds and Group insurance.

Scope

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, Death in service, Long-term disability benefit, Short-term sickness benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, Minimum Resources Benefits, Long-Term Care Benefits, unemployment, leaves and holidays and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Portugal

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Portugal



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Minimum Resources Benefits

Long - term care Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits



