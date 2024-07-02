Idaho Technical Career Academy Opens Enrollment for 2024-25 School Year

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), a full-time online public school, has opened enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year. ITCA serves students statewide in grades 9-12, offering a tuition-free, career-focused education powered by K12, a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts.

ITCA’s unique learning model combines personalized education with strong community relationships. Idaho-certified teachers lead the school’s supportive teams, which include academic coaches and counselors. This integrated approach ensures students receive the guidance they need to succeed in a virtual learning environment.

“ITCA has been super great. It’s definitely changed me a lot, and it’s been good for socialization, too,” said student Job Wohali of Athol, who will be a senior this year. While attending ITCA, Wohali has been heavily involved in the Business Professionals of America, the country's largest career and technical student organization. ITCA’s flexible online class schedule and dual enrollment program have also put Wohali on track to graduate high school with an associate's degree, setting him up for a smooth transition to college.

As an accredited online public school, ITCA offers a robust Career Readiness Education (CRE) program. Students can explore courses in high-demand fields such as health care, agriculture, business and digital communications. By pairing a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences, ITCA equips students with the tools they need to succeed after high school.

“Our goal at ITCA is to provide Idaho students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for the future,” ITCA Executive Director Monti Pittman said. “Through our partnership with K12 and our dedicated team of educators, we can offer a personalized learning experience that focuses on career readiness.”

K12, an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education, develops ITCA’s curriculum. The company has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions that meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Students and families can access ITCA’s virtual learning system anytime, from anywhere with an internet connection. The school also hosts in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

Families seeking an individualized educational experience for their student are encouraged to visit itca.k12.com/resources/how-to-enroll/ to learn more or to begin the enrollment process.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.

About K12

K12 is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curricula. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at: K12.com.