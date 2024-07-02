Fiverr Unveils Breakthrough Achievement Recognition Celebrating Freelancers Who Surpassed $1 Million in Revenue

NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the launch of its first-ever Breakthrough Achievement recognition to celebrate outstanding freelance accomplishment. Once a year, on a rolling basis, freelancers surpassing $1 million in lifetime Fiverr earnings will be honored with a personalized gold award while freelancers earning over $5 million in revenue will receive a prestigious, personalized platinum award for their remarkable achievement.



The new recognition serves as a testament to the power of freelancing for those seeking to build their own career or business and comes at a critical juncture in the future of work. As the freelance movement gains momentum among professionals, businesses are increasingly turning to freelance talent to ignite transformative growth and access a diverse range of skills. In fact, according to research conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services and Fiverr Business Solutions, freelancers account for nearly 20% of an organization’s workload and output and will account for half of the workforce by 2027. Fiverr’s newest Breakthrough Achievement recognition serves as a means to recognize and highlight the trailblazers who have helped pave the way for others to succeed within today’s bustling freelance economy.

"Every day, we find inspiration in the dedication and passion that freelancers bring onto our platform,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. “We want to acknowledge their relentless commitment to building lives that they want to live and how they continue to serve as the cornerstone of both Fiverr and the freelance ecosystem as a whole. As the freelance movement continues to grow, we are humbled to be working in partnership with skilled freelancers and businesses to create new avenues of equitable growth and opportunity across the world.”

Hailing from 35 countries around the world, Fiverr’s 2024 Breakthrough Achievement recipients showcase the career and business opportunities that continue to grow and the top industries where they experienced success. Top industries include graphics and design, digital marketing, and writing and translation. Technical careers in video and animation, programming and tech, and music and audio were also included in the top industries where freelancers thrived.

Some of the first recipients receiving the inaugural Fiverr freelancer Breakthrough Achievement recognition include:

Aditya Gupta , an India-based Shopify-certified partner who is making 200x more than her previous monthly revenue with Fiverr

, an India-based Shopify-certified partner who is making 200x more than her previous monthly revenue with Fiverr Beau Vallis , a US-based, Grammy-nominated music engineer, who spent countless overnight hours in the studio and took control of his time and career with Fiverr

, a US-based, Grammy-nominated music engineer, who spent countless overnight hours in the studio and took control of his time and career with Fiverr Lauren Meikle , a South-Africa based copywriter and scriptwriter who left the corporate world to be her own boss with Fiverr

, a South-Africa based copywriter and scriptwriter who left the corporate world to be her own boss with Fiverr MJ Wolfe , a US-based actor, spokesperson, fitness creator, and podcast host who replaced his full-time job with Fiverr and can now devote time to his other passions

, a US-based actor, spokesperson, fitness creator, and podcast host who replaced his full-time job with Fiverr and can now devote time to his other passions Ravi Sharma , an Australian-based SEO entrepreneur who has grown his business to 100+ employees with Fiverr



Coinciding with the launch of Fiverr’s Breakthrough Achievement program will be a dedicated webinar featuring exceptional freelancers who will share their insights and experience on developing and growing independent careers on the platform. Hosted by Terry Rice, a business development expert-in-residence at Entrepreneur Magazine and Fiverr partner, the webinar will feature:

Victoria Carroll , a US-based professional voice actor, who created a full-time career to care for her family of six with Fiverr

, a US-based professional voice actor, who created a full-time career to care for her family of six with Fiverr Syed Arsalan Ali Shah , a Pakistan-based graphic designer and founder, of Connected Pakistan, who built a sustainable business with Fiverr

, a Pakistan-based graphic designer and founder, of Connected Pakistan, who built a sustainable business with Fiverr Thomas Edward , a UK-based graphic designer, who bought a home and created a better work-life balance for his family with Fiverr

, a UK-based graphic designer, who bought a home and created a better work-life balance for his family with Fiverr Mijal Zagier , a Singapore-based logo, packaging, and brand designer, working full-time and growing her design studio in half the amount of time she used to work with Fiverr

To learn more about Fiverr’s Breakthrough Achievement Program and to sign up for the webinar, click here and to follow the program on social media, use the hashtag #MillionsOnFiverr.

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from AI, to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

