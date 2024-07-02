Avantax Named Finalist in Practice Management Category at the 2024 WealthManagement.com “Wealthies” Industry Awards

DALLAS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, Inc., a unique community within Cetera Holdings and a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, announced today that it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards (“Wealthies”)* for Practice Management among broker-dealers with 1,000 or more advisors. Now in its 10th year, the annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

Avantax is a 2024 "Wealthies" finalist for “Avantax Rise to Elite,” its home-grown, complimentary peer-to-peer coaching program for firms aspiring to achieve significant growth in their wealth management business. Crafted by the Avantax Home Office team and Avantax Financial Professionals specifically for their growth-oriented peers, the curriculum offers scalable, repeatable business strategies complemented by coaching and accountability partners.

“Rise to Elite” offers peer mentorship for financial professionals. It provides collaborative growth through coaching, strategic planning, and ongoing support. Central to its ethos is the provision of access to small group coaching sessions, where advisors can engage in discussions, share insights, and glean wisdom and best practices from experienced mentors. The program ensures participants are equipped with tools and knowledge needed to grow their firms to the next level and serve clients effectively. Beyond instruction, the program helps foster meaningful relationships with successful Financial Professionals who share similar aspirations and objectives.

Results achieved by “Rise to Elite” graduates underscore the program’s efficacy. For example, there’s a notable uptick in both AUA and client acquisition among program participants, and on average, “Rise to Elite” graduates report a 15%-20% year-over-year increase in their AUM in comparison to similarly situated peers.

“We are incredibly proud of the results from Rise to Elite, especially considering that the program is relatively new,” said Nona Rosa, Director, Practice Management at Avantax. “Rise to Elite personifies the heart and soul of the Avantax Community where collaboration, not competition, is the common denominator of success for our advisors who celebrate their peers’ growth as robustly as their own.”

Avantax will receive recognition, alongside other finalists, during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 5, 2024.



Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Holdings, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. Avantax has two distinct, but related, models within its business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. Avantax refers to its independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management (AWM) works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors and offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, Avantax Investment Services, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, registered investment advisor (RIA), Avantax Advisory Services, Inc., and insurance agency subsidiaries. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA, insurance agency, and affiliated broker-dealer, Avantax Investment Services, Inc., and partners with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, Avantax had $92.8 billion in total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2023. For additional information, please visit www.avantax.com.

