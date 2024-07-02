Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) Market Analysis 2024-2030 with Continental, Hella, Kendrion, Harman International, and Denso Dominating

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AVAS Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Electric 2-Wheeler (E-scooter/Moped, E-motorcycle), Sales Channel, Mounting Position (Integrated, Separated) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AVAS market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%

The growth of the AVAS market is driven by the increasing adoption of quieter electric and hybrid vehicles, necessitating enhanced pedestrian safety measures. Regulatory mandates, such as those from the European Union and the US, further boost demand. Additionally, advancements in acoustic technology and rising urbanization, along with growing awareness of road safety, contribute to the widespread adoption of AVAS.





The AVAS market is dominated by major players including Continental AG (Germany), Hella GMBH & CO. KGAA (Germany), Kendrion N. V. (Netherlands), Harman International (US), and Denso Corporation (Japan). These companies have strong product portfolio as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.



E-motorcycle segment is expected to grow at faster rate forecast period, by communication.



Electric motorcycles represent a revolutionary shift in the world of motorcycling, offering riders a thrilling and sustainable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered bikes. Electric motors power these 2-wheelers and rely on rechargeable batteries for energy, eliminating the need for gasoline and reducing harmful emissions. With advancements in battery technology and electric motor efficiency, electric motorcycles deliver impressive performance, including instant torque delivery and smooth acceleration, providing riders with an exhilarating riding experience.

Additionally, electric motorcycles come with lower operating costs and reduced maintenance requirements compared to their gasoline counterparts. These factors are contributing to the growing E2W and AVAS demand globally. OEMs such as Honda (Japan), BMW (Germany), and Tork Motorcycles (India) provide AVAS systems for electric motorcycles.



Integrated AVAS segment expected to be the largest segment in the AVAS market during the forecast period



The integrated mounting position of AVAS is technologically more advanced. The controller and the speaker are assembled in an integrated manner in the integrated mounting position, which requires less space than a separated system. Integrated systems can be upgraded with various sound tunes and integrated with advanced AVAS systems that can detect the presence of pedestrians to enhance their safety.



They are less susceptible to external damage or tampering, providing a durable solution that aligns with the overall design ethos of contemporary vehicles. As a result, more than 70% of OEMs provide integrated AVAS systems in their electric and hybrid vehicles. Modern automotive engineering allows AVAS to be seamlessly connected with the vehicle's electronic systems, ensuring precise control over sound emission and integration with other safety features. This level of integration facilitates a more cohesive and effective alerting system, as the AVAS can be programmed to respond dynamically to various driving conditions and speeds.



Europe is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.



The governments of the countries in Europe are providing significant incentives to promote EVs. As a result, the demand for EVs has increased significantly in the region. Europe is home to automobile manufacturers such as Renault (France), Audi (Germany), BMW (Germany), and Mercedes (Germany). These companies are investing in research and testing of AVAS to enhance customer experience. Europe has set a very ambitious goal of reducing 80% of CO2 emissions by 2030-2035 and has created a roadmap. The governments of various countries in Europe are subsidizing EV infrastructure, and the focus is expected to continue on EVs in the long run.



In Europe, the UN ECE Regulation 138 for AVAS was enacted in July 2019, stipulating that all new electric and hybrid vehicles must be equipped with an AVAS starting from July 2021. The prescribed cruising speeds are 10 and 20 km/h for forward constant speed driving and 6 km/h for reverse driving. Also, the new regulation prohibits manual switching off of the AVAS. Government support, decreasing battery costs, and economies of scale are cited as the primary reasons for the above-stated prediction by ING. Germany, the UK, and France dominate the sales of EVs, which is expected to boost the regional AVAS market.

The report provides insight on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Favorable government policies for implementing acoustic vehicle alerting systems, Booming electric vehicle market, Growing emphasis on pedestrian safety, Growing adoption of electric 2-wheelers), restraints (Inconsistent speed range regulation), opportunities (Rapid growth of micro-mobility sector, Increasing demand for customized solutions), and challenges (Compliance with sound standardization mandates).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the AVAS market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the AVAS market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AVAS market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Continental AG (Germany), Hella GMBH & CO. KGAA (Germany), Kendrion N. V. (Netherlands), Harman International (US), and Denso Corporation (Japan) among others in AVAS market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Continental AG

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kendrion N.V.

Harman International

DENSO Corporation

Thor

Sonavox

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Bestar Technologies Inc.

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

Ardent Limited

Novosim

SoundRacer

Tianjin Bodun Electronics Co. Ltd.

UNO Minda

Robert Bosch GmbH

CrispAudio

Analog Devices, Inc.

Siemens

Microchip Technology Inc.

Seger

Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.

EDAG Group

Muller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme GmbH

HL Klemove

TVS Sensing Solutions

ERA Elektronik A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zci5v3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment