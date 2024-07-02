Global Diesel Power Engine Industry Research 2024-2029: Rapid Industrialization, Extensive Infrastructure Development, and Growing Emphasis on Adopting Cleaner Technologies to Create Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diesel Power Engine Market by Operation (Standby, Prime, Peak Shaving), Power Rating (Below 0.5 MW, 0.5-1 MW, 1-2 MW, 2-5 MW, and Above 5 MW), End User (Power Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Speed, & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diesel power engine market is on a trajectory to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2029, a notable increase from the estimated USD 20.1 billion in 2024, with a steady CAGR of 4.5% spanning the period from 2024 to 2029

The global diesel power engine market presents a complex picture for the future. While facing challenges from stricter regulations and the rise of renewable energy, opportunities exist for adaptation and continued growth in specific segments. As developing economies like those in Asia and Africa experience rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for reliable power sources will persist. Diesel engines can play a crucial role in providing primary or backup power in these regions with limited grid infrastructure.







Manufacturers are investing in advancements like cleaner burning engines, lower emissions, and alternative fuel options like biofuels. This focus on environmental compliance and sustainability can help diesel engines maintain a role in the evolving energy landscape. Diesel engines can offer valuable support for grid stabilization and backup power in hybrid power plants utilizing renewable energy sources like solar or wind.

This complementary role can ensure grid reliability and facilitate a smoother transition towards a more sustainable energy mix. In areas with unreliable grids or for facilities seeking energy independence, diesel-powered microgrids offer a localized and reliable power solution. This market segment has the potential for growth as businesses and communities explore decentralized power options.



Governments worldwide are implementing stricter emission regulations to combat air pollution. This could limit the use of traditional diesel engines and favor alternative technologies. Manufacturers must prioritize cleaner burning options to remain competitive. The increasing affordability and accessibility of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power pose a significant challenge. As renewable energy infrastructure develops, the reliance on diesel generators might decrease, particularly in developed regions. The dependence on diesel fuel makes the market vulnerable to price fluctuations.



Exploring alternative fuel options or focusing on more fuel-efficient engines will be crucial for long-term sustainability. Hence, the future of the global diesel power engine market hinges on adaptation and innovation. Manufacturers that prioritize cleaner technologies, efficient engines, and the ability to integrate with renewable energy solutions will be best positioned to capitalize on opportunities in emerging economies and niche segments like decentralized power. While the overall market size might stabilize or even decline in some regions, there will likely be a shift towards more specialized applications and a focus on environmental sustainability.



Peak shaving segment, by Operation, to hold third-largest market share from 2024 to 2029.

The peak shaving segment holds third-largest market share in the global diesel power engine market by operation for several compelling reasons. Utilities and businesses increasingly rely on temporary power sources like diesel generators to meet surges in electricity demand during peak hours. This helps prevent blackouts, reduces strain on the main grid, and potentially lowers overall energy costs. While standby and prime power remain crucial for backup and continuous generation, peak shaving's growing role in grid management makes it a significant driver of diesel engine demand.



0.5-1 MW, by power rating, to be the forth-largest market from 2024 to 2029.

The 0.5-1 MW segment in your power rating segmentation likely holds the fourth-largest market share due to its well-rounded capabilities. This mid-range caters to diverse applications across industries, from providing reliable backup power for factories and commercial buildings to serving as the primary power source in remote locations with limited grid access. This versatility in addressing both backup and primary needs with moderate power output positions the 0.5-1 MW segment as a key player in the global diesel power engine market.



Europe to be third-largest region in marine engines market.

Europe holds the third-largest market share in the global diesel power engine market due to a confluence of factors. Firstly, its well-developed industrial sector relies heavily on reliable backup power, making diesel generators a crucial choice for factories and facilities. Secondly, while Europe prioritizes renewable energy, grid integration is still under development, and diesel engines play a vital role in peak shaving and grid stabilization during periods of low renewable energy generation. Finally, stringent emission regulations in Europe encourage advancements in cleaner burning diesel technologies, ensuring these engines remain a viable option for the foreseeable future.

The diesel power engine market is predominantly governed by well-established global leaders. Notable players in the diesel power engine market include Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), WEICHAI POWER CO.,LTD (China), MAN (Germany), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE (South Korea), DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Japan), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Kohler Energy (US), DEUTZ AG (Germany), and several others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Rolls-Royce PLC

Man

Weichai Power Co.,Ltd

Wartsila

Ab Volvo Penta

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hd Hyundai Infracore

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Kohler Energy

Deutz AG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Ihi Power Systems Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Diesel Engine Factory Limited

Wabtec Corporation

Isotta Fraschini Motori S.P.A.

Anglo Belgian Corporation

Cnpc Jichai Powercompany Limited

Fpt Industrial S.P.A.

Scania

Liebherr

Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG

