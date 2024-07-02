Utility Poles Market to Hit Valuation of USD 68.73 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global utility poles market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 68.73 billion by 2032 from revenue of US$ 45.85 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Utility poles are witnessing strong demand globally due to the exponential growth in urbanization and the need for enhanced infrastructure to support increasing populations. With over 55% of the world's population residing in urban areas as of 2023, cities are expanding their electrical and communication networks to accommodate this growth. This urban expansion is projected to drive the utility poles market at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. Additionally, the shift towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, which often requires new transmission lines, is further bolstering demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global renewable energy capacity increased by 280 GW in 2022 alone, underscoring the need for more utility poles to support these new infrastructures.

The demand for utility poles is also driven by advancements in telecommunication technologies. With the introduction of 5G networks, the need for robust and extensive infrastructure has surged. By 2025, it is estimated that 5G will cover up to 45% of the global population, necessitating the installation of millions of new utility poles. Furthermore, the growing trend of smart cities, which are expected to house 70% of the world's population by 2050, relies heavily on the deployment of smart grids and IoT devices, all of which require sturdy pole infrastructure. The global smart grid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032, highlighting the increasing reliance on utility poles.

Key end-users of utility poles market include electric power transmission and distribution companies, telecommunication service providers, and municipal governments. Electric utilities are the largest consumers, accounting for approximately 60% of the market share due to the continual need for upgrading and expanding power grids. Telecommunication companies follow closely, driven by the expansion of broadband and mobile networks. Municipal governments are also significant consumers, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters where poles are frequently damaged and need replacement. In the United States alone, an estimated 2.5 million utility poles are replaced annually. The robust demand across these sectors underscores the critical role that utility poles play in supporting modern infrastructure and connectivity.

Key Findings in Utility Poles Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 68.73 billion CAGR 4.6% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (40.8%) By Type Distribution Poles (47.4%) By Material Type Steel Utility Poles segment (75.7%) By Application Energy transmission & distribution (79.4%) By Pole Size Between 40 & 70ft (45.2%) Top Trends Integration of Smart Poles with Advanced Technologies.

Increasing Use of Composite Materials for Durability and Sustainability.

Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure and 5G Deployment. Top Drivers Growing Demand for Electricity Due to Rapid Urbanization.

Replacement and Upgradation of Aging Infrastructure.

Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Networks. Top Challenges High Costs Associated with Underground Utility Distribution Systems.

Supply Chain Constraints and Material Shortages.

Regulatory and Environmental Concerns.

Steel Utility Poles Stands Tall with Revenue Share of 75.7% in the Market

The increasing demand for steel utility poles market over those made from wood, concrete, and fiber composite can be attributed to several compelling factors. Primarily, steel poles offer superior durability and longevity, which translates into a more cost-effective solution over time. Unlike wood, which is susceptible to rot, insect damage, and environmental degradation, steel is resistant to these issues, reducing maintenance and replacement costs. Concrete poles, while durable, are heavy and cumbersome to install, often requiring specialized equipment. Fiber composite poles, though lightweight and corrosion-resistant, tend to be more expensive and less proven in extreme environmental conditions compared to steel. For instance, steel poles have been shown to have a lifespan of up to 80 years, significantly longer than wood poles, which typically last around 30-40 years.

Steel utility poles also offer significant advantages in terms of strength and resilience. They can withstand severe weather conditions such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and heavy snow loads better than wood and fiber composites. This resilience not only ensures a more reliable power supply but also enhances public safety by reducing the likelihood of pole failures. Furthermore, steel poles are non-combustible, which makes them a preferred choice in areas prone to wildfires in the global utility poles market. This characteristic is a critical advantage as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of such natural disasters. For example, steel poles can withstand wind speeds of up to 110 mph, which is crucial in hurricane-prone areas, and they have a higher load-bearing capacity, supporting up to 50% more weight than wood poles.

From an environmental and logistical perspective, steel poles are increasingly favored due to their recyclability and ease of installation. Steel is 100% recyclable, aligning with the growing consumer and regulatory emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, steel poles are lighter than concrete, reducing transportation costs and simplifying the logistics of installation in remote or hard-to-access areas. Their modular design also allows for quicker assembly and deployment, minimizing disruption and labor costs. These combined benefits make steel utility poles a more attractive option for utilities aiming to enhance infrastructure resilience while managing costs effectively in the utility poles market. For example, the installation time for steel poles can be up to 50% faster than that for concrete poles, significantly reducing labor costs. Moreover, steel poles require 20% less maintenance over their lifespan compared to wood poles, further driving their demand.

Dominance of Distribution Poles in Utility Revenue Generation to Remain Unchallenged, with Revenue Share of 47.4%

Distribution poles stand as the largest revenue-generating types of utility poles, primarily due to their ubiquitous presence and essential role in power distribution networks. Globally, over 100 million utility poles are in use, with approximately 60% dedicated to distribution purposes. The U.S. alone accounts for around 45 million distribution poles. These poles are essential for the last mile of electricity delivery, connecting substations to residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. The consistent demand for electricity, which is projected to grow by 2.1% annually over the next decade, ensures a steady and increasing need for distribution poles. This dominance is driven by their frequent replacement cycle, typically every 30-40 years, compared to transmission poles which may last up to 70 years.

Several factors drive the demand for distribution poles in the utility poles market. Urbanization, which sees an estimated 1.5 million people moving to cities every week, necessitates extensive distribution networks to support burgeoning infrastructure. In emerging economies, the electrification rate is accelerating, with countries like India aiming for 100% rural electrification, prompting the installation of millions of new poles. Moreover, the global push towards renewable energy, with investments in wind and solar power projected to reach $5 trillion by 2030, requires expanded distribution networks to integrate these decentralized energy sources. Additionally, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, which has risen by 25% over the past two decades, often results in damaged poles needing replacement, further boosting demand.

Technological advancements and regulatory policies also play a critical role in driving the demand for distribution poles in the utility poles market. The adoption of smart grid technologies, with an expected market growth rate of 20% annually, necessitates the upgrade and replacement of existing poles to support advanced communication and monitoring equipment. Regulatory mandates for grid modernization, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocate significant funds toward upgrading aging power infrastructure, indirectly increasing demand for distribution poles. Furthermore, the shift towards undergrounding power lines in some urban areas, although reducing the number of poles, is offset by the need for more robust and taller poles in rural and suburban settings to cover greater distances. The combined effect of these factors ensures that distribution poles remain the cornerstone of utility pole revenue generation.

Rising Demand for 40-70-Foot Utility Poles to Keep Growing At Highest CAGR of 5.2% in the Utility Poles Market

The increasing demand for 40-70-foot utility poles can be attributed to several key factors that are reshaping the landscape of utilities and infrastructure. Firstly, the expansion of urban areas and the need for efficient power distribution systems have necessitated taller utility poles. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, urban population growth has surged by 12% over the last decade, driving the need for more robust utility infrastructure. Taller poles allow for higher voltage lines, which can carry electricity over longer distances with less loss, improving efficiency in densely populated areas. Secondary research from the Edison Electric Institute indicates that 60% of new installations in urban zones now require poles of 70 feet or taller.

Another significant driver of demand for 40-70-foot utility poles in the utility poles market is the advent of new technologies and the need for upgrading existing infrastructure. The deployment of 5G technology, which requires higher and more widely spaced antennas, has pushed telecom companies to favor taller poles. A study by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shows that 5G deployment sites have grown by 35% annually, necessitating poles that can support the technology's spatial requirements. Additionally, the integration of smart grid technologies, which improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity distribution, often requires higher clearance and more extensive line networks. The Department of Energy reports that smart grid projects have increased by 50% since 2015, with a significant portion requiring the use of 40-70-foot poles.

Environmental and safety considerations also play a role in the demand for taller utility poles. Taller poles are less susceptible to damage from flooding and other natural disasters, which have been on the rise. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports a 40% increase in severe weather events over the past 20 years, leading utility companies in the utility poles market to invest in infrastructure that can withstand such conditions. Furthermore, taller poles help in maintaining a safe distance between high-voltage lines and the ground or other structures, reducing the risk of electrical hazards. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recorded a 25% decrease in electrical accidents in areas where taller poles have been implemented. These factors collectively contribute to the growing preference for 40-70-foot utility poles among consumers.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Utility Pole Market With 40.8% Market Share Thanks to a Surge in Electrification and Urbanization

The Asia-Pacific region stands as the leading consumer of utility poles, driven by a confluence of rapid urbanization, extensive rural electrification projects, and burgeoning infrastructure development. Countries like China and India, which collectively house over 2.8 billion people, spearhead this demand due to their massive population and economic growth. For instance, China alone accounted for approximately 20% of the global utility pole market in 2023, with an annual consumption growth rate of 6.3%. The nation's ambitious "Belt and Road Initiative" further underscores the need for robust utility infrastructure, including an estimated 1.5 million new utility poles annually.

Moreover, the electrification of rural areas is a critical driver in the utility poles market. In India, the "Saubhagya Scheme" aimed to electrify 18,452 villages by 2023, necessitating the installation of over 2 million utility poles. Similarly, Indonesia's electrification program targets achieving 100% electrification by 2026, contributing to a projected demand of 350,000 utility poles per year. The Philippines follows suit with its "Total Electrification Program," which involves the deployment of 100,000 poles annually to reach remote areas. These initiatives reflect the broader regional trend where over 300 million people gained access to electricity between 2010 and 2020, significantly boosting the demand for utility poles.

The Asia-Pacific region's industrial expansion and smart grid investments are pivotal. Japan's smart grid market, valued at $22 billion in 2023, drives the demand for advanced utility poles capable of supporting modern grid technologies. South Korea, with a 98% urbanization rate, continually upgrades its infrastructure, resulting in an annual requirement of 150,000 poles for maintenance and new installations. In Australia, the National Broadband Network project accelerates demand, with 200,000 poles needed to support high-speed internet rollout. Collectively, these factors underscore why the Asia-Pacific region remains the largest consumer of utility poles, with a projected utility poles market growth rate of 5% from 2024 to 2032.

Key Players:

A-AERIAL SERVICES.

ALLIED BOLT PRODUCTS LLC.

EATON CORPORATION

EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY

FUCHS EUROPOLES GMBH

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC

NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

OMEGA FACTORY

PELCO PRODUCTS INC.

RS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SKIPPER LTD.

STELLA-JONES INC.

UTILITY METALS.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Transmission Poles

Distribution Poles

Light Poles

By Material Type

Wooden Utility Poles

Steel Utility Poles Stepped poles (ISTPs) Swaged poles (ISWPs)

Concrete Utility Poles

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites

By Pole Size

Below 40ft

Between 40 & 70ft

Above 70ft

By Application

Energy Transmission & Distribution

Telecommunication

Street Lighting

Heavy Power Lines

Sub Transmission Lines

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

