ARGAN: Half-year assessment liquidity contract with Oddo

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, July 2, 2024 – 5.45pm



Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

19,588 ARGAN shares;

€702,509.84.

Note that on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

10,880 ARGAN shares;

€1,331,303.94

Over the period from 01/01/2024 to 06/30/2024, were executed:

2,948 purchase transactions;

2,745 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

114,794 shares and €9,025,686.1 for purchase;

106,086 shares and €8,396,892.5 for sale.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio was valued €3.7 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment