Marketplace Events Acquires 31 Shows from Master Promotions in Largest Acquisition to Date

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketplace Events (MPE), North America’s largest business-to-consumer show producer, today announced the expansion of their Canadian business with the acquisition of 31 events from Master Promotions, Ltd. of Saint John, NB, Canada’s largest independent trade and consumer event management company. The acquisition will take MPE’s Canadian business into 15 new Canadian markets and Alaska.



“We’re absolutely thrilled about this acquisition,” said Mark White, CEO of Marketplace Events. “It’s a monumental step for us, bringing 31 incredible shows and expanding our presence into 15 new Canadian markets and Alaska. This deal not only increases our portfolio but also strengthens our ability to deliver top-notch events across North America. We’re excited to welcome the talented teams from these shows into the MPE family. We will continue to grow these dynamic events, providing exceptional experiences for exhibitors and attendees alike, and driving success in each local market.”

The 31-show deal which includes 14 sport/outdoor shows, 7 home shows and 10 trade events, is the largest acquisition in MPE’s history and brings the total number of events produced by the company to 111. All staff currently associated with the 31 shows will become employees of Marketplace Events and continue in their current roles.

“Same great shows, same great people. Over the last 50 years, we’ve built a strong brand across Canada with the help of our dedicated and skilled staff,” said Wendell Howes, President of Master Promotions, Ltd., one of the most recognized names in the trade show industry in Canada with a reputation for producing high quality, successful events. “I’m really happy that MPE will continue with these amazing people and I believe only great things can happen with this portfolio of events. Now is the perfect time to hand this business over to North America’s leading show producer. I’ve seen how they’ve grown their other acquisitions, and I’m confident in the future of these shows in their capable hands. Their advanced tools and processes will make doing business with us easier, and I know our incredible staff will thrive in the positive MPE culture.”

The acquisition includes seven home shows, all in new markets for the company. MPE already has a strong presence throughout Canada in the consumer home show sector operating 15 market leading home shows in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. Additionally, the company’s VP of Western Canada, Jill Kivett, also serves as the current president of CAEM (The Canadian Association of Exposition Management).

The purchase of the 14 sport/outdoor shows, which includes 13 Canadian shows and the Great Alaska Sportsman Show in Anchorage, AK, comes just three months after MPE announced it was entering the sport/outdoor category with their acquisition of four US events in March from O’Loughlin Trade Shows (OTS), the premier consumer event producer in the Pacific Northwest.

The deal also includes 10 trade events, in the heavy equipment, fisheries, forestry and technology sectors. While Marketplace Events has primarily operated business-to-consumer shows, the company operated a trade show in the motorcycle category which they eventually sold. “We are excited for the opportunity to re-enter the trade show category,” said Mark White, CEO of Marketplace Events.

