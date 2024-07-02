Asia-Pacific Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market to Surpass $75 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technologies and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific data center dielectric fluid market (excluding China), valued at $15.03 million in 2023, is expected to reach $75.16 million by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 37.98% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The growth of the data center dielectric fluid market is anticipated to be propelled by growing concerns over water scarcity and the rising construction of edge, colocation, and hyperscale data center facilities. Moreover, the increasing demand for liquid cooling systems is further driving the need for dielectric fluids in this market.

How Can This Report Add Value?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different application and product segments of data center dielectric fluids and their potential. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different regulations, consortiums and associations, and government programs impacting the dielectric fluid manufacturers for various purposes, including data centers. Compared to conventional refrigerants, dielectric fluids enable more energy efficiency, low GWP, low ozone depletion potential (ODP), and low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, allowing data center operators to save money by maximizing the use of their inputs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 69 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $75.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.9% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

