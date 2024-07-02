Toobit and Cobo Collaborate to Boost User Asset and Wallet Security Strength

George Town, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading global digital trading platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Cobo, a pioneer in institutional digital asset custody technologies. This collaboration marks a significant advancement for both organizations and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, underscoring a mutual commitment to enhancing security and trust for cryptocurrency investors.









Strengthening Security and Trust

Through this strategic partnership, Toobit aims to provide its users with enhanced security measures for their digital assets. Cobo, known for its advanced wallet technologies, brings to the table its ISO 27001 certified security infrastructure. This ensures the highest standards of information security management. It is with this certification that demonstrates Cobo’s dedication to maintaining a robust and secure environment for digital assets.

New and Improved Wallet Security

A core aspect of this partnership is the focus on wallet security, considering Toobit's stance on being a rising cryptocurrency platform. Thanks to this partnership, Cobo’s cutting-edge wallet solutions, which includes their Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallets, will now be available to Toobit users. MPC technology enhances security by distributing the private key across multiple parties, eliminating the single point of failure risk. This ensures that no single party can unilaterally access or move funds, therefore providing its users with unparalleled peace of mind. Toobit users will now be able to enjoy this privilege with this new partnership.



Tailored Solutions for Institutional Investors

Toobit’s institutional clients are now also benefiting from Cobo’s custodial services, which include both MPC and custodial wallets. Cobo’s MPC wallets employ state-of-the-art technologies and a threshold signature scheme (TSS) to offer military-grade security while enabling asset recovery capabilities. This innovative solution ensures that institutional investors have access to secure and efficient fund management tools tailored to their specific needs.



A Vision for the Future

Toobit and Cobo coming together as one signifies a significant stride towards setting new industry standards in fund security and investor protection. By leveraging Cobo’s expertise in digital asset custody and security, Toobit is reinforcing its commitment to providing a safe and secure platform for its users. This partnership between Toobit and Cobo aims to empower users by providing an even more secure trading environment without compromising the efficiency and flexibility required for digital asset trading. Toobit users can always expect the platform to be constantly growing and adding new benefits for them, which include a safer and even better trading environment.



About Toobit

Toobit stands as a beacon of innovation in the digital trading domain, offering a broad spectrum of trading services bolstered by cutting-edge technology, unparalleled security, and a user-focused experience. Guided by a mission to empower users worldwide to trade high-quality financial assets freely and equally, Toobit is on a trajectory to transform the digital trading landscape.



